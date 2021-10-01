90 Day Fiance viewers bash Natalie Mordovtseva for talking about Mike Youngquist on social media

Natalie got negative attention from critics who think her latest Instagram posts are distasteful. Pic credit: TLC

In an Instagram story, controversial 90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva highlighted a follower’s response to a question about having bad days that brought her ex-husband Mike into the conversation.

Many 90 Day critics thought that Natalie bringing Mike into the conversation was unnecessary and it reinvigorated viewers’ disdain for Natalie in general.

Natalie has been working hard to show off on social media that she is living her best life post-breakup from Mike and often makes posts flexing that she is still in America.

90 Day Fiance critics threw shade at Natalie Mordovtseva for talking about Mike Youngquist

Natalie responded to a follower’s prompt to “Call Mike!!” after asking her followers if anyone else was having their worst day of the year.

She responded by saying, “He is on vacation with his new catch. Don’t want to spoil.”

Natalie’s decision to choose a response that brought Mike into the conversation bothered onlookers who shared their opinions on the strange move.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

One critic called her a “Sick Sick woman” and told her to “go back to Ukraine.”

Another described, “She is scary weird, but in her twisted mind she probably thinks she is so adorable.”

There were more people who called for her to go back to Ukraine and others that noted that she seems out of it.

Someone exclaimed, “She is so not over Mike!”

While another onlooker commented, “She has issues no question.”

90 Day Fiance fans shared their feelings in the comments of the post. Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers have been calling for Natalie Mordovtseva to go back to Ukraine

When Natalie made an Instagram story referring to her gym in America as her home, critics found that sentiment to be very problematic and bashed her on social media.

Many viewers think that Natalie does not have a right to be in the US since she is no longer with Mike and many feel she used the system and are angry about it.

There is a rumor with some evidence that she is filming for Season 2 of The Single Life and that may be the reason why she is still in America. It’s unclear whether Mike has pulled his affidavit of support and if he is still supporting her financially like she revealed to be the case at the Happily Ever After? Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.