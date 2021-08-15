Natalie Mordovsteva might be filming 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life with a new man

Natalie appears to have moved on from Mike in what appears to be a filming of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

In the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, Natalie Mordovtseva revealed that she moved to Florida after leaving Mike Youngquist.

It appears that Natalie has already moved on to dating other men after a fan spots the TLC star filming what seems to be 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Season 2.

During the Tell-All event, Jovi Dufren revealed that Natalie brought a mystery man to a double date after denying hanging out or dating any other men after leaving Mike.

Furthermore, Mike revealed that his estranged wife had access to his bank card. However, after Dufren’s revelation, Mike said he would block her access to his bank card and file for divorce.

The shocking revelations about Mike and Natalie’s relationship drama got numerous reactions from the castmates during part 1 of the Tell All event.

Julia Trubkina accused Natalie of using Mike for a green card while Angela Deem questioned why the TLC star was living as if she was single on social media.

Jovi told Mike he should have filed for divorce a long time ago while Andrei criticized Natalie for how she treated him.

Is Natalie filming The Single Life?

A fan of 90 Day Fiance recorded a video of Natalie filming what appeared to be a TLC program at Juno Beach Pier in Florida.

The clip, which was reposted by 90 Day Fiance blogger Max, The Celeb Talk guy, Natalie, is also seen walking with a man.

Natalie confirmed that she moved to Florida during the Tell All. Furthermore, the TLC star accidentally leaked earlier this year that she will be filming for 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Season 2 on her Maxim Cover Girl bio.

Natalie breaks NDA by revealing that she'll be on season 2 of The Single Life and then realizes her fuck up and removes it from her Maxim bio #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/CnRJF1KU63 — Mommy Says Bad Words (@MommySaysBdWrds) April 28, 2021

The Ukrainian actress later edited her bio after the news broke about the potential NDA violation agreement.

Mike and Natalie are still married

In the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, the former couple revealed that they have not filed for divorce despite leading separate lives.

The former couple has been separated since early 2021, according to InTouch Weekly.

The former couple joined in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and failed to get over their differences. Mike and Natalie married in the US.

The Ukrainian could not adjust to his rustic lifestyle and wanted to move to Seattle. However, Mike remained in his small town, and Natalie began living with Juliana before officially moving out.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.