Many infuriated 90 Day Fiance fans are calling for Natalie to ‘go home’ after a recent post

Natalie made 90 Day Fiance fans mad with her recent post, and many critics are calling for her to go back to Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mortdovtseva made it clear during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All that she had no intention of leaving the United States following her break up from Mike.

With that said, Natalie is still in the United States, seemingly with no job, posting many pictures of herself, and trying to promote her acting. Many viewers are angry that she has not been sent back to Ukraine and that she gets to still live and enjoy life in the United States despite no longer being with Mike,

Natalie’s recent Instagram story really got critics boiling when she posted a video at the gym with a caption referencing it being her home.

Natalie Mordovtseva got critics angry with a recent social media post and many are calling for her to ‘go home’

Natalie posted a video of herself at the gym to her Instagram story with the caption, “Home is the place where you spend most of your time.. so mine is at the gym.”

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page reposted a screengrab of Natalie’s story from another fan page and added the caption, “She needs to go back home.”

The comments section of the post wanting Natalie to leave the US lit up with viewers who also think that she has no right to be in the US anymore. They called her out for immigration fraud and for abandoning her elderly mother in Ukraine.

One person asserted, “Why is she still here? I thought she was devastated by the fact that she couldn’t be by her mom, now she can and she needs to go!”

Another person agreed that she needs to go back to Ukraine and added, “maybe take a few others with her” referring to other 90 Day Fiance cast who are no longer with their spouses but still in the US.

Someone else commented, “Why is she still here?? #immigrationfraud Deport Natalie!”

Many other 90 Day viewers agreed that Natalie should be sent back to Ukraine. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram.

There are rumors that Natalie Mordovtseva will be appearing on Season 2 of The Single Life

Natalie has been seen with other men since her break up from Mike and was even seen filming for what could be Season 2 of The Single Life. Jovi Dufren even called her out at the Happily Ever After? Tell All for bringing another man to dinner with him and Yara.

90 Day fans will have to stay tuned for the highly anticipated cast reveal for the next season of The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.