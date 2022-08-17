90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced Yve and Mohamed’s marriage will not last

90 Day Fiance viewers shared their opinions on Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s marriage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten to know the highs and pitfalls in Yve Arellano and Egypt native Mohamed Abdelhamed’s relationship from Season 9.

From the beginning, the couple was plagued by cultural differences and polarity in their lifestyles that manifested in many ugly ways throughout their 90 days.

Many 90 Day viewers thought they were “doomed” from the beginning, and it appears that that sentiment has not wavered even after they got married.

Mohamed seemed to have a problem with Yve’s friends, how she dressed, how she took care of him, and how she would potentially mother a future child.

Things took a step further in the wrong direction after Mohamed was displeased that Yve had to delay the wedding, which meant delaying his green card status. He told Yve that he would find a different sponsor, and she took that to mean she was replaceable in his eyes.

The cards are stacked against them even now as a married couple as infidelity rumors surround them, and 90 Day critics weighed in on their thoughts about the relationship.

90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off on Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed’s relationship

A 90 Day fan account on Instagram shared a photo of Mohamed and Yve smiling together and asked, “Thoughts on this couple?”

90 Day viewers landed in the comments to give their input on Yve and Mohamed’s relationship.

One top comment read, “He wants a green card and she is desperate. Not going to work for long.”

While another popular notion said, “Their relationship is as dead as his voice 😂😂.”

Another viewer may have been sarcastic in writing, “This relationship is going to workout they are perfect for eachother ; shes desperate enough and he needs a fool to support him. Win win 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Riduculous !!!”

Yet another critic commented, “He’s going to get a green card and she’s going to get a broken heart. She’s just a ‘sponsor’ to him.”

90 Day Fiance viewers questioned Mohamed Abdelhamed’s faithfulness

Before the Tell All, alleged WhatsApp messages surfaced between Mohamed and a mystery woman that he seemed to be carrying on a relationship with behind Yve’s back.

He would trash talk Yve in the messages as well as her special needs son and talk about how he would leave her but needed his green card.

90 Day viewers in the post’s comments asking about Yve and Mohamed’s relationship brought it up.

One person remarked, “Not going to last! He was talking to someone behind her back the whole time! He’s there for the Green Card only! She needs to leave that dude!”

Another slammed, “I just. don’t.get….IT 😳she seemed smart 🤔🥴.”

Yet another viewer commented, “He is using her and she will be heartbroken.”

A different critic said, “He’s already seeing someone else.”

