90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina reveals when she started getting Botox

Varya Malina shared her Botox procedure with 90 Day Fiance fans and detailed why she gets it. Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina let her 90 Day Fiance followers know that she has been getting Botox for years and shared a video of the procedure on social media.

In the videos, Varya described why she gets Botox and how long she’s been undergoing injections.

Her videos come as she just celebrated her 33rd birthday in San Diego and came under fire from 90 Day Fiance fans for a video she made making fun of homeless people.

Varya Malina shared her Botox procedure and why she gets cosmetic enhancenments

In her Instagram stories, Varya shared her Botox appointment. Varya has been known to have other cosmetic procedures as well.

The video featured a nurse injecting her with the Botox needle and Varya reacting to it.

She captioned in one video, “Honestly I started to do Botox at 28 and it was the best decision I’ve made for my beauty.”

In the second video, she remarked, “It helps me to age slower and prevents early wrinkles.”

Varya divulged when she started getting Botox. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya Malina’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel will be sentenced soon

Varya has continued her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel after their time on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

Geoffrey was convicted in October 2021 of the June 2019 violent attack on his ex-fiance which occurred just weeks before he flew to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film the show.

Geoffrey was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault against his ex-fiance and faces 8-30 years in prison for the kidnapping charge alone. He will be sentenced on February 3rd, 2022.

Varya has chosen to uproot her life, move into Geoffrey’s house, communicate with him in prison, and went so far as to kiss his picture for New Year’s Eve. She has also been asking his supporters for money and posting about their relationship on her social media.

Geoffrey already had a criminal record before being featured on Before the 90 Days and his prison time was the subject of strife between him and Varya and her family.

Geoffrey and Varya were not allowed to attend the Tell All because it was filmed as his domestic violence charges came out.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.

