90 Day Fiance: Vanessa Guerra questions if she will ever trust Colt Johnson

During the Tell All for The Single Life, Vanessa Guerra expressed that she only trusts her new husband Colt Johnson 90 percent of the time, a sentiment that she echoed again on the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries.

Vanessa has cited Colt’s extremely high sex drive and history of cheating on exes as reasons for her lingering mistrust.

Colt has done his best to assure Vanessa that he is a changed man and made the marriage commitment to her for a reason, but Vanessa seems to think that those are just words.

Vanessa Guerra explained her continued hesitation to trust Colt Johnson

Vanessa has said on multiple occasions that Colt Johnson wants to have sex between 3-5 times a day and that her personal sex drive is not anywhere near that. As a result, she fears that he will seek sex somewhere else since she is not fulfilling his every need at home.

They have gone to couples therapy on The Single Life and discussed at length ways to reach a middle ground on the amount and kind of sex they have, but Vanessa is still unnerved about it.

Colt’s ex-wife Larissa Lima accused Colt of talking to other women while they were together, and his other ex Jess caught him sending dick pics to other women, and it came out that he was cheating on her with Vanessa.

With all of that adding fuel to the fire of trust issues on Vanessa’s part, it looks like Colt will have a long road to gaining that last 10 perecent of trust from Vanessa.

Will Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra appear within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again?

Now that Colt is no longer single, it wouldn’t make sense that he would continue to be on subsequent seasons of The Single Life.

Since he is in a relationship that played out on the show, however, it’s possible that he and Vanessa could be highlighted on the next season of Happily Ever After?.

Colt’s popularity has steadily grown after each spinoff of 90 Day Fiance he appears on, and many viewers find him entertaining for good and bad reasons.

With many unknowns for the couple and viewers wondering if Colt and Vanessa’s relationship will work out, it is highly likely that they will appear within the franchise again because they produce good ratings.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.