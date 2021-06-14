90 Day Fiance update: Here’s what we know about Robert and Anny’s baby

90 Day Fiance’s Anny showing off her sonogram. Pic Credit:@anny_dr02/Instagram

90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are updating fans on their baby bump. The couple already has a daughter together, Brenda Aaliyah, and is getting set to welcome their second child.

Anny’s family is sure growing as she shared an Instagram Story that showed off her growing bump in a grey sweater dress. The mother of one had her hair done in braids with some flashy sunglasses to complete the look.

The couple revealed that they would be welcoming a bouncing baby boy to their family. Anny shared a TikTok video that showed off the gender reveal cake and exciting news. Though there hasn’t been any news on a due date.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Anny and Robert are ready for baby number two

Anny and Robert spoke to ET in April, revealing they were expecting their second child only seven months after the birth of their daughter. TLC fans will remember that this will be Robert’s seventh child.

At the time, Anny told fans, “I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way. Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

90 Day Fiance co-stars send love and support

Former 90 Day Fiance members took to the reality star’s page to congratulate her.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Darcey Silva wrote, “Congratulations, so happy for you guys! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

While Angela Deem wrote “Congratulations My Caribbean Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🙌😍”

Anny Francisco showing off her baby bump. Pic Credit:@anny_dr02/Instagram

Robert and Anny were featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and fans watched as they navigated the waters of romance. The couple only spoke for six months before the Orlando native decided to take a cruise with a stop-over in Anny’s home port.

The couple met for only six hours but hit it off. The Dominican Republic resident found it hard to swallow her fiance’s cheap ways and was appalled when he brought her to shop at Goodwill.

Anny and Robert met via social media

The couple met via Facebook, and Anny was under the impression that Robert had a bit more money than he let on as it turned out he worked for a rideshare company.

Throughout their relationship, Robert admitted to being a player in his younger days, and Anny opened up about being bisexual, telling cameras she had been with three women in the past.

But in the end, the couple made their marriage work. The duo was just able to share their opinions on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Pillow Talk. Fans love watching the mom and dad all cozy in bed as they roasted their fellow co-stars. The show always proves to be a good time and fan-favorite with viewers.

Followers of Anny and Robert are now looking forward to their birth announcement so they can find out what baby boy Springs will be named! TLC viewers are also hoping that the couple’s returns to the franchise for an update.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.