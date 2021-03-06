90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks embraces girlfriend’s Middle Eastern roots

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks with his girlfriend Mariah. Pic credit: @ladym_tv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks continues to parade his romance with Mariah. The ex-boyfriend of Darcey Silva is not one to shy away from showing his love for his new girlfriend on social media.

Tom is also very accepting of Mariah’s past. The British reality star accepted her status as a married woman and even made friends with her ex-husband. Aside from that, Tom also proudly embraced her heritage.

90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks embraces Mariah’s Middle Eastern side

Tom Brooks just spent a fun lockdown date with his new ladylove, Mariah. The 90 Day Fiance alum shared a glimpse of their time together in London. The couple reunited again after spending time apart for months.

Tom took a video of himself looking quite relaxed next to Mariah, who was comfortably lying on the couch. The couple appeared to have a blast as they sing and dance along to upbeat music.

One fan quickly recognized the tune being Kurdish music and asked why they’re listening to it. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that both he and Mariah love the song.

Tom also revealed that Mariah is actually Middle Eastern and that she speaks several languages. He said his girlfriend is originally from Lebanon and that her father is an Israeli. It’s clear that Tom is proud of Mariah’s roots. It’ll be interesting to see him explore more of his girlfriend’s culture soon.

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks reveals his girlfriend, Mariah, is Middle Eastern. Pic credit: @tombrooks_tv/Instagram

Tom’s family approves of Mariah

Tom Brooks’ family appeared to have given Mariah a big thumbs up. The 90 Day Fiance star’s mother, Jaynie, and sister, Emma, showed their approval to his new romance– something fans rarely saw during his time with Darcey Silva.

Emma, in particular, said she approves of Mariah as long as her brother Tom is happy. She even joked that Mariah’s on “probation,” suggesting that she’ll still keep an eye out for her every move.

Tom’s mother also echoed Emma’s sentiment, adding that she’s happy for the couple. She also showed her approval by leaving nice comments on Mariah’s photos. In one of her posts, Jaynie called Mariah “naturally beautiful,” to which she replied with an adorable, “Thanks mom.”

90 Day Fiance: Tom and Mariah not bothered by criticism

Meanwhile, Tom Brooks and Mariah are not letting criticism get in the way of their blossoming romance. The 90 Day Fiance star took it upon himself to defend his girlfriend after her private life has been exposed online.

Recently, details about Mariah’s supposed marriage with Neil Fineman were leaked online. It was revealed that the two are still technically married but already in the process of divorce.

90 Day Fiance’s Tom Brooks even did a live video chat with Neil himself to clear the air once and for all. The two gentlemen appeared to be on good terms despite their controversial setup. Now, Tom and Mariah are freer to show their relationship in public, so expect to see more of them in the next days to come.

