90 Day Fiance: Tim’s mom threatened to call police on Melyza after big fight over cheating

Tim Clarkson and his Colombian girlfriend Melyza Zeta’s relationship is still on the rocks after she revealed a secret of her own.

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Melyza admitted to seeing other people while she briefly split with her American counterpart. However, it seems like they are trying to work things out and Tim’s mother is flying to Colombia to offer her son some relationship advice.

However, Melyza and Tim’s mother Robin have a past. The Colombian reality TV star said that Tim’s mother threatened to call the cops on her after the couple had a huge fight when she discovered he had an affair.

It appears that Tim’s mother is very protective of her son and fans can expect some drama when she arrives in Medellín.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple met in a bar while Tim was studying at the University of Ohio. They hit it off right away but were forced to maintain their relationship long-distance when she moved from Ohio to Boston.

She eventually moved back to Colombia with plans to move to Dallas, Texas to be with him. However, after Tim had an affair their relationship seemed all but over. The Dallas native made the decision to move to Colombia to win her back and they are trying to make it work.

Melyza wants Tim to keep her ‘secret’ from his mother

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tim floats the idea of telling his mother about Melyza seeing other people.

“Why is it necessary to tell her something like that?” Melyza asked Tim in the sneak peek and she adds “That’s something that has to do with the both of us, not with her.”

90 Day Fiance fans were quick to point out Melyza’s hypocrisy with one stating: “She told her mother everything why is it a problem for him to do the same?”

Some 90 Day Fiance fans accuse Melyza of being manipulative while others feel the couple lack chemistry.

I really don’t think Tim and Melyza are going to last,” one fan concludes adding “They don’t trust each other, and for good reason.”

Can the on and off couple get past their trust issues or are they heading to splitsville? Fans will have to tune in the find out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.