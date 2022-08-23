90 Day Fiance: Tim Malcolm responds to questions about his sexuality after Tell All appearance

Tim Malcolm defended himself against rumors that he is gay after his Tell All appearance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tim Malcolm has long had to defend his sexuality, and it looks like times have not yet changed for Tim in that regard.

Tim was most recently a commentator on the Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance Tell All, along with fellow franchise alum Kenny Niedermeier.

What made waves for viewers was Tim’s outfit, style, and mannerisms, all of which are what critics have used to speculate about his sexuality before.

In response to reactivated rumors that he might be gay, Tim reshared a Tweet about the “Gay Panic” 90 Day viewers were experiencing over his style.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Tim on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days alongside Jeniffer Tarazona, whom he went to Colombia to meet for the first time.

Their relationship didn’t last, but Tim went on to appear on 90 Day Diaries and What Now? and he and his ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez have become staples of the hit spinoff Pillow Talk.

Tim Malcolm responded to speculation that he is gay after his Tell All appearance

Tim reportedly reshared a tweet on Sunday to his Instagram Stories after the Tell All aired.

The tweet read, “The amount of Gay Panic that Tim has unleashed by simply having style without being gay is kind of disturbing, honestly.”

Tim then cosigned the tweet by writing “Facts” over his Instagram Story reshare.

Tim reshared this original Tweet by 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: @edenwillow/Twitter

Tim Malcolm’s ex Veronica Rodriguez will be a cast member on 90 Day: The Single Life

Further solidifying her place within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Tim’s ex-fiancee Veronica will be one of the new cast members on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Since Tim and Veronica are still very close, Tim will also be a part of the hit spinoff, and his relationship with Veronica will be contentious for the new man in her life.

Veronica will be joined by other The Single Life newbies, Caesar Mack and Tiffany Franco. Returning alums include Natalie Mordovtseva and Debbie Johnson.

Tania Maduro, who appeared on Season 2 of The Single Life but only in relation to her now-estranged husband Syngin Colchester, will also be a main cast member.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.