90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Lily confirms split from Josh: ‘Thank you for breaking my heart’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 star Lily has confirmed what Josh revealed earlier this week:

They are no longer together and are headed for divorce.

Lily shared the news on TikTok in an emotional post that found her in a reflective mood. She also shared a wealth of photos of herself and Josh.

“These photos were taken by my husband when he lived in China,” she wrote.

“From now on, he is my ex and I want to start deleting many beautiful photos of us together on my phone,” the post continued.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Lily admitted that she doesn’t “want to delete many photos” because it brings her “such sadness.”

@lily90dayfiance Hello everyone, let me introduce you.These photos were taken by my husband when he lived in China. From now on, he is my ex and I want to start deleting many beautiful photos of us together on my phone! I really don’t want to delete many photos! Such sadness 😭 Thank you, Mr. Josh, for intruding into my once beautiful life. Thank you for shattering all my beautiful dreams! Thank you for breaking my heart 💔 I don’t know how long it will take to recover?! Thank you for letting me know that there is another non-human group in our world. Thank you for letting me know that kindness cannot be given to others casually! Because some people never know gratitude, never know what love is?!#90dayLily #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway you’re Losing me #ex #TLC ♬ 原聲 – lily90dayfiance

“Thank you Mr. Josh, for intruding into my once beautiful life,” Lily continued before going for the jugular:

“Thank you for breaking my heart. I don’t know how long it will take to recover.”

Lily is moving on with her life

Lily went on to “thank” Josh for showing her that “there is another non-human group in our world.”

“Thank you for letting me know that kindness cannot be given to others casually! Because some people never know gratitude, never know what love is.”

If we read between the lines here, it sounds like the pair was never able to work through their countless issues, which viewers have been pointing out all season long.

The series charted Josh as he moved to China to be with Lily, but there wasn’t much of a spark between them because it didn’t seem like they were ever genuinely committed to one another.

They tried to find that spark all season long and ultimately got married at the end of the season, despite their inability to work through their issues.

The sad part is that this marriage could have been avoided if Lily and Josh had examined their relationship more closely. The issues were pretty obvious.

Even Lily’s daughter, Vivian, struggled to form a bond with Josh because she could see the issues before her eyes.

Lily was shown to be very accommodating to Josh as he adjusted to a different way of life in China, but this will go down as one of the franchise’s least surprising breakups.

Lily and Josh kept their relationship status a secret

The only surprising part of the announcement is that they managed to keep their split under wraps while the season aired.

90 Day Fiance fans are good at finding information out, but it seemed that these two were still together in recent months.

Josh broke the news of their split during a recent TikTok Live, in which he said he was back in the U.S. and that he and Lily were divorcing.

There’s every reason to believe that TLC will not air any more of their relationship because it seems that the cameras didn’t capture the drama and downfall of their marriage.

What are your thoughts on this latest split to rock the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on TLC. Stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.