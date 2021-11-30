90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg admits she’s ‘not a fan’ of weddings

Ariela Weinberg said she “isn’t a fan” of weddings. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg made it clear that she’s not looking forward to walking down the aisle.

On the Season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched as most of the couples ended up tying the knot.

90 Day Fiance fans witnessed Armando and Kenny’s beautiful Mexican ceremony, Jenny and Sumit’s traditional Indian wedding, Corey and Evelin’s beachfront Ecuadorian nuptials, and Steven and Alina’s outdoor Turkish wedding featuring wild cats as their guests.

Not all of the couples ended up married by the end of this season, however. Ellie and Victor had too many obstacles standing in their way to tie the knot this season.

Ariela and Biniyam faced their fair share of obstacles in their relationship as well that have hindered the couple from becoming man and wife.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg talks weddings

Ariela took to Instagram to record a video for her fans, talking about the season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

In the video, Ariela’s fans asked her feelings towards weddings, and she was candid when she answered them.

“Can I be totally honest? I don’t like weddings,” Ariela told her fans.

“Like, I never enjoyed them… if I’m being totally honest,” Ariela added to her video.

“So I saw the weddings on this season and they’re beautiful and everything but I don’t know,” the New Jersey native continued.

“Weddings just kind of like… like, I don’t, I don’t think that I would enjoy it. That’s not my personality,” Ariela revealed. “Like I don’t… I never dreamed like a kid like, ‘Oh, one day I’ll wear a white dress.'”

“And you know, of course, I dreamed that I would meet someone and we’d be best friends and we’d love each other, but like, wearing like a white dress with flowers and all of that stuff, it’s like, ‘Don’t kill the flowers for me.'”

Ariela Weinberg: ‘I’m not a fan’ of weddings

“Just put ’em in a nice pot, you know? I don’t know. I’m not a… I’m not a fan,” Ariela said of her distaste for weddings.

Earlier this year, Ariela and her fiance Biniyam Shibre talked about their wedding plans.

As it turns out, Biniyam is a fan of big wedding celebrations, whereas Ariela prefers something smaller and more intimate.

Ariela told Us Weekly, “Biniyam is a party person. He likes a big wedding, a big party, you know, and he likes to go all out.”

“I don’t want a big wedding, so I don’t know how we’re gonna work that one out,” Ariela admitted.

With Ariela and Biniyam’s already strained relationship, their uncertain future, and their opposite views on getting married, whether they’ll ever make it to the aisle remains to be seen.

The Season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs this Sunday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.