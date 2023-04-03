90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers wish Mahmoud would just drop Nicole off at the airport

Nicole Sherbiny’s relationship with Mahmoud El Sherbiny is one of the most polarizing in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Even though the pair were already married when the season started, and viewers didn’t know either of them as single people, it seems that they are having the most challenging time of all the couples to find common ground.

For weeks, we’ve watched Nicole and Mahmoud argue over some serious matters, including how she dresses and where she is and isn’t allowed to go as a woman in Egypt.

Nicole, a staunch feminist, isn’t interested in covering her hair or dressing modestly, and she definitely isn’t okay with being told that she isn’t welcome inside certain businesses simply because she isn’t a man.

The bigger issue here is that none of this is new to Nicole, who left Egypt previously because she didn’t want to conform to the culture, and she wasn’t interested in adopting her new husband’s religious beliefs either.

At this point, Nicole and Mahmoud clash on almost everything, and both have admitted that they’re tired of all the bickering and fighting. So when Nicole finally hit her breaking point and told Mahmoud that she wanted to go home, it seems that all the 90 Day Fiance fans on Twitter breathed a collective sigh of relief, as we’re all ready to get this mess over with and get back to our regular viewing schedule.

Nicole tells Mahmoud she’s ready to go back to America

The latest clash between Nicole and Mahmoud left her alone in a restaurant for hours before Mahmoud’s brother showed up to play peacekeeper.

Nicole told Mahmoud to leave her alone, and he was so angry that he did just that.

Then, Mahmoud reluctantly returned to where he had left Nicole, still upset at her for fighting with him again and in public, no less. But it was time to move the argument elsewhere.

And as far as Nicole is concerned, that place will be the airport, as that’s where she told Mahmoud she wanted to go since she was tired of the fighting and didn’t see things getting better anytime soon.

Mahmoud, also sick of the fighting, agreed to take Nicole to the airport as soon as she was ready after they returned home so she could pack her bags.

And while it’s doubtful that she actually left, as there are still several episodes left in this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, it seems that viewers are ready for these two to enjoy some time apart because when they are together, all they do is fight.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers tell Nicole to go home

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers didn’t mince words regarding Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship and whether or not they should stay and fight for it.

One viewer even took to Twitter with a simple message. She wrote, “Nicole…..GO HOME!”

Surprisingly, Mahmoud’s brother is an incredible conflict manager, though, and he jumped in to help Nicole and Mahmoud patch things up. That didn’t sit well with some viewers, who are so ready to be done with this storyline. One even tweeted a GIF of NeNe Leakes with a caption that read, “Brother, shut up and let Nicole go home please.”

Brother, shut up and let Nicole go home please #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/1nWS0P1iao — Desiree (@dezireme2) April 3, 2023

Surely, even if Nicole does go home, they’ll drag it out for a few episodes and it seems like some viewers understand that in advance.

It’s taking Nicole just as long to go home as it did for Debbie to get to Morocco. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/xgtTv6clET — BigEdsNeck_ (@eds_neck) April 3, 2023

Everyone watching Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way seems to know that Nicole wouldn’t enjoy Egypt as long as she refuses to assimilate into their culture and cover up. Well, everyone but Nicole, anyway.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.