90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers react to Gabriel Paboga marriage proposal

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans got a front-row seat to Gabriel Paboga’s marriage proposal to his Columbian girlfriend, Isabel Posada.

Gabe intended to get the blessing from Isabel’s parents first, including revealing his transgender identity.

Much to his surprise, the family was accepting and loving toward Gabe. The understanding nature of Isabel’s father was so touching for viewers they couldn’t help but be moved by the scene.

After the blessing from Isabel’s family, Gabe popped the question on a homemade plate while making a heartfelt and adorably awkward speech in broken Spanish professing his love.

Isabel said yes, setting the next chapter of their fairytale romance in motion- a march to the alter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gabe posted the proposal on Instagram, and fans congratulated the couple on their emotional engagement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Gabe Paboga’s proposal moves fans

Gabe’s thoughtful proposal moved most 90 Day Fiance fans, and they took to Instagram to let him know they enjoyed watching their love story.

The proposal took place in the pottery shop where Gabe took Isabel’s children, Miguel and Sara, to paint ceramic plates and ask for their blessing to marry their mom.

Gabe presented an engagement ring on a handmade tea plate that said, “Would you marry me?” In English and Spanish.

Isabel Posada gave him an enthusiastic yes through giggles and a beaming smile.

One fan said, “I absolutely love ya’lls story!!!! And I’m so happy for the both of you!!!! You sure do have a lot of people rooting for you and some amazing future in-laws who love you!!! Mad respect 🙏.”

Another said she cried and clapped during the segment before saying she was happy for the whole family.

Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

Not only were many fans expressing being moved to tears by the proposal, but they were also proud of Isabel’s father for being so loving toward Gabe. Fans can’t wait to see the ceremony, as well.

Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

Another fan expressed warm feelings about how Isabel’s parents and children showed genuine love and care toward Gabe, saying, “To see your parents and children accepting Gabriel in the way that they have warms my heart. I’m rooting for you guys!”

Another fan added, “I’m not crying, it’s allergies. Congratulations.”

Pic credit: @paboga1/Instagram

Hopefully, the warm reception helps Gabe get through the trauma of rejection in his past that’s been causing him anxiety about his new family.

Gabriel Paboga’s openness about his transition educates 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

So far, Gabe has been an open book about his transition. Gabe not only shared photos of himself pre-transition with the public but also showed who he was before to his future father-in-law.

In an emotional moment, despite the discomfort, Gabe showed his father-in-law pictures of himself as a young girl.

He expressed thoroughly how he felt during that time in an exactness that put viewers in his shoes. His thought process gave fans and Isabel’s father something to think about.

Isabel’s father showed a genuine interest and said he had no idea it was a difficult journey for Gabe.

His empathy was further expressed when he explained he would be honored if Gabe proposed to Isabel. The respect was felt in his words and expressions. Hopefully, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers get to see Isabel’s father walk his daughter down the aisle!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.