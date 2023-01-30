Everything you need to know about Gabriel Paboga, 90 Day Fiance’s first transgender star

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way recently premiered, and there was a first among the cast members.

32-year-old Gabriel Paboga is the first transgender person in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and there is much to know about the new reality star.

Gabriel was born a female and said that he always felt like a boy and that his feelings were not a choice.

The Florida native is fully transitioned, having had bottom surgery. Gabriel is extremely proud of his identity and even has one-person Pride parades in the streets.

Gabriel already has a robust social media profile, with 14,400 followers on Instagram. His handle is @paboga1, and he posts various videos about trans topics, among other things. Recently, he has been promoting his 90 Day Fiance appearance and celebrating trans pride.

In one post, he reshared a clip of part of his storyline on the show and wrote in the caption, “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way!! Super excited and thankful to share our story with the world, Ive always wondered if there would ever be a transperson on show, and now to be apart,t of it as the very FIRST TRANSGUY makes me feel like were being seen.”

Gabriel Paboga is in a relationship with Isabel Posada

Gabriel is on the show and in a relationship with his Colombian girlfriend, Isabel Posada. The pair met at a mutual friend’s house when Gabriel was in Colombia. He said their chemistry was immediate, and they spent that first night kissing, dancing, and hugging. The next day, Gabriel told Isabel he was trans, and she accepted it.

The Other Way viewers watched Gabriel get Isabel’s name tattooed on his forearm, a move his sister Monica heavily criticized. She called him out for already having an ex’s name tattooed on the back of his neck.

Furthermore, Monica questioned Gabriel’s relationship because Isabel has kids, and Gabriel said he did not want to date anyone with kids.

Viewers will watch as he packs up his life in America and moves to Colombia to be with Isabel.

Gabriel and Isabel are keeping a secret from Isabel’s family

The preview clip that Gabriel reshared on his Instagram pointed to the most significant issue n his relationship with Isabel.

Neither Gabriel nor Isabel has told her family that Gabriel is trans, and both are worried about Isabel’s family’s reaction.

Despite their fears, Gabriel and Isabel will sit down with Isabel’s family and tell them the truth about Gabriel’s identity and hope that they are met with acceptance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.