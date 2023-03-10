90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Gabriel Paboga shares surprising grade school photos

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Gabriel Paboga shared adorable photos of himself as a child.

The two school photos were of Gabriel as a young child. The first showed him with a more feminine look, sporting long curly hair, and a floral top. The one next to it showed Gabriel during a later school year, where he looked more confident while rocking a shorter, pulled-back hairstyle and a t-shirt and vest.

The caption read, “Lil babey gabey, wow this is mind blowing I never thought I would be who I am today!”

Gabriel, an entrepreneur and the show’s first transgender star, has been an open book about his female-to-male transition and the gender-affirming surgical process he underwent as an adult.

Gabriel said on the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that he was a lot happier as a child when he discovered he didn’t have to dress as a girl and present as a female.

The photos of Gabriel as a young child seem to be proof of how happy he was to choose how he presents to the world.

Gabriel Paboga shares his female-to-male transition story on social media to help others

Gabriel has a mission to destigmatize his status as a transgendered man and educate others about the journey that got him to where he is now.

The 32-year-old Floridian owns a business called Get More Proud Wear, which sells prosthesis-packed underwear for transgendered men who haven’t had gender-affirming surgery.

No question seems to be out-of-bounds for the confident reality TV star, as he often answers questions and comments on his Instagram and YouTube channel.

In one video in particular, the TLC star went through a few of his grade school photos, showing which ones he liked better as a child due to him appearing more “masculine.”

Watch Gabriel talk about his journey growing up through his school pictures below.

Gabriel Paboga has been an open book on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Not only has Gabriel been forthcoming on social media about his life as a transgendered man, but he’s also been committed to making sure there are no secrets about his status with his partner, Isabel Posada, and her family.

Isabel is a single mom of two children from Columbia and she met Gabriel while he was in Colombia looking for a manufacturing partner related to his business. The two met at the home of a mutual friend and had an instant connection.

Gabriel has been nervous to reveal his identity to Isabel’s family, primarily fearing rejection. Isabel was accepting of his status right away, but she was not so sure about her more conservative father.

Gabriel is working up his courage to sit down with Isabel’s parents and end the secret he’s been keeping from them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.