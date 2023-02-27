90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers question how Jeymi will handle Kris’ medical issues

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers and Jeymi Noguera learned more about Kris Foster’s medical conditions during the latest episode. Much of the 90 Day Fiance audience is questioning whether Kris’ ailments will be too much for Jeymi.

Kris already explained in previous episodes that she had narcolepsy. Still, once she arrived in Jeymi’s native Colombia, she revealed more health issues that Jeymi had been in the dark about.

40-year-old Kris revealed to Jeymi that she was allergic to mint and got her special toothpaste taken at the airport. While they were at the pharmacy getting new toothpaste, Kris told Jeymi that she had severe neck pain and needed surgery.

Kris described that the neck pain stemmed from a car accident she was in over 20 years ago. The surgery she needs is invasive and serious and will require Kris to be in a metal neck brace, unable to turn her head for around a year. She said she was putting it off as long as she could and warned Jeymi that she wouldn’t be able to turn her neck at all at some point in the future before the surgery.

That said, Kris said the plane ride aggravated her neck pain, and she didn’t have medication, so Jeymi bought her expensive pain medication. The exact brand was blurred out on the screen.

Between the medical conditions Kris laid out to Jeymi and Kris’s previous omission about the neck problems, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been discussing whether Jeymi can acclimate.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers discuss Kris Foster’s health problems and how Jeymi Noguera will respond

Twitter was ablaze during and after the last 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, with viewers sharing their thoughts on Kris’s medical conditions and Jeymni’s potential response.

One viewer commented, “I feel like Jeymi might get overwhelmed with Kris’ health concerns.”

One 90 Day Fiance critic shared their thought. Pic credit: @kimmnng/Twitter

Someone else used a GIF of a man saying, “It’s too much,” while sharing, “Every episode Kris reveals one or two new illnesses that she suffers from.”

Another critic used a GIF of someone saying, “You’re clueless,” and added, “Jeymi has no idea what she signed up for with Kris. No idea.”

Jeymi has no idea what she signed up for with Kris.



A different concerned 90 Day Fiance viewer shared a still image of Jeymi’s face when Kris described her neck pain in the episode and compared, “If Buyers remorse was a person.”

Outside the medical issues, Kris mentioned a point of contention with Jeymi.

Kris was uncomfortable with Jeymi getting a more expensive apartment

Kris’ medical issues and Jeymi’s reaction aside, Kris and Jeymi have other problems to work out.

The apartment Jeymi got for them was $100 more expensive than Kris agreed to pay, and Kris was disgruntled that Jeymi got it without consulting her.

A Twitter user shared a still image of Kris’ face from the episode and said, “This lady’s bent out of shape because rent is $500 a month instead of $400. A good hotel room can cost more than that for a single day. If she’s worrying about expenses to the degree that $100 a month is a big deal, shes gonna be a major buzzkill.”

Kris and Jeymi explained a little bit about how their shared finances would work. Kris said she had no problem paying for everything, and Jeymi said she would start contributing when she returned to work.

Jeymi didn’t think getting the more expensive apartment was a big deal because she said she knew Kris would love it, but Kris didn’t like that explanation.

Based on the trailer for this season, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers should buckle up and get ready for explosive drama between Kris and Keymi, aside from the issues already presented.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.