90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are already ‘drained’ by Nicole and Mahmoud’s storyline

During the latest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, viewers watched Nicole El Sherbiny’s arrival in Egypt and reconnection with her husband, Mahmoud El Sherbiny.

She and Mahmoud immediately got into arguments that continued on their car ride home and at Mahmoud’s mom’s house.

The stark cultural and religious differences were apparent in each fight the pair had, and they both remarked that they always have the same problems.

Their top issues involve how Nicole dresses, their living situation, Nicole’s rocky assimilation into Muslim culture, and their inability to communicate effectively.

That said, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have spoken out over the played-out issues in Nicole and Mahmoud’s marriage.

Many are feeling “drained” and wary of what is to come this season for the couple as they try to make headway in Nicole’s decision to try and live in Egypt again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sound off on Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny’s issues

Twitter has been a popular platform for 90 Day Fiance viewers to vent about different couples and situations, and Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship got a lot of attention this week.

Many have questioned why Nicole decided to go back to Egypt despite her continuous stance that she and Mahmoud always run into the same problems.

A well-liked tweet shared a picture of a woman laying on a bed looking tired, while the Twitter user commented, “A marriage and two moves to Egypt later….why is Nicole arguing with Mahmoud about the culture and religion STILL? I’m drained.”

A marriage and two moves to Egypt later….why is Nicole arguing with Mahmoud about the culture and religion STILL?😩 I’m drained #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/ONCj9GhYyG — Gino’s Sandals (@Kimmnng) February 27, 2023

Another 90 Day Fiance critic shared, “I’m so sick of these American women meeting men from Muslim countries, agreeing to move to their country and marry the man and then arguing every other day about adhering to their customs. They knew what they were getting into.”

A Twitter user is tired of Mahmoud and Nicole’s relationship. Pic credit: @dr_tforrester/Twitter

Someone else posted a picture of Nicole and spoke as if they were her, saying, “‘I can’t believe all of the things I hated about living in Egypt didn’t miraculously disappear upon my return. I mean, I’m absolutely shocked to my core.'”

“I can’t believe all of the things I hated about living in Egypt didn’t miraculously disappear upon my return. I mean, I’m absolutely shocked to my core.” #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/jVSESkhi5X — Veronica (@BuyMeASlushie) February 27, 2023

What other drama is in store for Nicole and Mahmoud on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season?

Based on the trailer for this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Nicole and Mahmoud will talk in circles about the problems that have driven them apart regarding their cultural and religious differences.

There will be one such fight where Nicole and Mahmoud will exchange opposite feelings about Nicole’s freedom. The fight ends with Nicole telling Mahmoud she wants to return to America.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Nicole’s all-in approach this second time around will improve her relationship with Mahmoud.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.