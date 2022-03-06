90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee looks happy in latest post, gets support from his followers

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jihoon was accused of abusing Deavan’s daughter. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Former TLC star Jihoon Lee appeared in good spirits in new photos.

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee rose to fame on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way; the former couple appeared in two seasons.

Their relationship was tumultuous after welcoming their baby boy Taeyang on April 11, 2019.

Deavan had difficulty adjusting to life in Korea and clashed with her ex over failed promises to meet his financial responsibility to provide for their family.

Their time on the series ended abruptly after Deavan accused Jihoon of abusing her daughter Drascilla.

Jihoon vehemently denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife. Clegg has since moved on with boyfriend Topher after leaving Korea back to her native country.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jihoon appears happy in new Instagram photos

Deavan and Jihoon’s legal battle has left 90 Day Fiance viewers divided on who to believe on the child abuse allegations.

The Korean native has maintained a fan base from his tenure on the show.

Jihoon posed with two friends in a series of photos posted on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote, “I love the world,” and appeared to be in good spirits, striking several poses.

His fans showed plenty of support in the comment section.

“Wishing you nothing but the best!!!” one supporter wrote.

“So glad to see you doing better! ❤” another fan added.

The former 90 Day Fiance star, received more kind words from his followers.

“You will always be a star!⭐️❤” a person said.

Another fan requested he gives his supporters an update on his life.

“we need a YouTube video update!”

He recently celebrated his birthday, sharing a photo of his cake last month.

The former reality TV star has not made any public comments about his son Taeyang in over one year.

Jihoon gave his side of the story regarding the split with Deavan

In 2020, Jihoon offered his explanation for why his estranged wife Deavan left him after denying the abuse allegations.

“So while I was working, I headed home to comfort Deavan,” he wrote. “The next day, I scratched my card and sent Deavan to America. My parents said they’d take care of the children if she let them, but it might be hard. She said she would take the children with her. I was fired from my job because I suddenly quit. I was getting a salary of four to five million won, he said, continuing”

“And a month later, she suddenly said that I abused Drascilla and demanded a breakup. A month later, another man was imitating Taeyang’s father. Deavan made claims saying that Drascilla told Deavan that I had been abusing Drascilla.”

“Drascilla told the truth that there was nothing to be said later on, and Deavan was still going for separation without confirming it with me. She did it through social media after she found her new boyfriend,” he added.

Deavan claimed that she attempted to co-parent with Jihoon, but he cut off contact after she began her new relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.