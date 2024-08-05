90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 6 sees Shekinah confront Sarper about his ex

In the latest installment of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, tensions run high as Shekinah confronts Sarper about his ex-girlfriend.

Episode 6, set to air on Monday, August 5, at 8/7c, promises explosive moments among the couples.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues to captivate audiences by chronicling the journeys of individuals from diverse backgrounds as they navigate love across borders.

The series showcases the challenges and triumphs of Americans moving to foreign countries for love, highlighting the unique obstacles on their path to marital bliss.

The TLC synopsis reads, “Shekinah confronts Sarper about his ex. The three promises James made to Meitalia’s parents come back to haunt him.”

It continues, “Josh’s jealousy issues frustrate Lily. Statler and Dempsey’s reunion is overshadowed by Statler’s anxiety.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 6 preview

The episode kicks off with Shekinah and Sarper’s heated exchange. Shekinah’s determination to meet Sarper’s ex-girlfriend sparks a fierce argument. Sarper, a Turkish personal trainer, insists he has been transparent about his past, but Shekinah remains unconvinced, saying, “I wanna know what she has to say like this is my life, and if I’m gonna have a future with you, I have to know about your past more.”

Sarper attempts to dissuade Shekinah from the meeting, arguing that his ex only aims to tarnish his reputation. He claims that Turkish girls tend to exaggerate and warns that the encounter will bring more harm than good. However, his resistance only fuels Shekinah’s determination, leading to an intense interrogation about his past relationships.

Sarper’s playboy past comes back to haunt him

Adding to the drama, Sarper’s reputation as a former playboy complicates matters. In the season premiere, he admitted to having slept with over 2500 women but asserted his fidelity to Shekinah. Despite his claims of transformation, Shekinah’s possessiveness and strict rules, such as eliminating his female clientele, have strained their relationship.

Will Shekinah and Sarper be able to navigate their relationship? If she loosens up, things could be easier, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Meanwhile, other couples face their own challenges as they navigate their relationships. James’ promises to Meitalia’s parents come back to haunt him, and Josh’s jealousy frustrates Lily. Statler and Dempsey’s reunion is overshadowed by Statler’s anxiety.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC. All previous episodes can be streamed on Discovery+.