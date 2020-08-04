Monsters and Critics columnist Liz Long recaps 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 2, Episode 10, Forgiven Not Forgotten, with a little help from a glass of pinot (or two) …

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness …”

Foolishness. I think that’s a good stopping word, folks! Lord knows we have plenty of that this season, and last night’s episode was no exception! So grab the tequila for us, Melyza’s dad, and let’s recap!

Greetings my 90 day-lovers and welcome to your weekly recap of The Other Way. Where butts are the new bongo and foolishness reigns supreme. Thank goodness for Ari’s mom! If not for her wisdom, we all would have withered away to our graves long, long ago.

And speaking of mothers, I title this recap “A Tale of Two Mothers” in honor of Mother Ari and Mother Jihoon. But, really, it could be a “tale of three” …. after all, we can’t forget Mother Melyza.

This episode was such a doozy, how about we just dive into this Tale, which takes us around the world from Korea to Ethiopia to India, with a pit stop in Columbia, and back!

Jihoon and Deavan: The Worst of Times

For the love of Heaven, of justice, of generosity, of the honor of your noble name, TLC… I supplicate you, release me! Release me from this hell known as Jihoon and Deavan and the missing money. If you cannot release me, I pray you to be true to me and fetch me my wine! Two bottles, in fact!

Yes, my 90-Day lovers. Here we are… in the streets of Korea… with Deavan asking Jihoon why he doesn’t have any money… again. And Jihoon feeling like a loser… again. And Mother Jihoon being scary… again. I do agree with Jihoon’s mom about one thing, though:

High five, sister!

But we had some developments in this broken record of a conversation, tonight! Though it feels as if seven years have gone by, Jihoon finally explains why he spent all his money: “I didn’t take you seriously.”

Now I’m not sure where that darn translator egg from hell went or why all of a sudden we really don’t need it anymore, but we FINALLY have the clarification Deavan has been looking for! And…

SHE OUT! This only is the moment (most of us) have been waiting for (not that we wanted this outcome) but come on. How many times must we have this conversation? How long can we go without smiling? How long can TLC put US, the VIEWERS, through this?

The answer? One more time. Because before she goes back to America, Deavan wants Jihoon to

Like now. All 3,000 dollars, in fact. She’ll wait.

Meanwhile, Jihoon’s mother is (still) laughing all the way to the ATM, but not because she’s rich. She laughs because this is all “child’s play” to her. And, yet again, Mother Jihoon. I have to agree with you! Double high-five.

Though Jihoon slaps that envelope of cold hard Korean cash on Deavan’s lap two minutes after she requested it, she continues her meltdown and says she just wants to go to her hotel.

Paging Kenny and Armando before Deavan causes me to have a meltdown of my own? Oh, Kenny and Armando aren’t here tonight?? Hmmmm… what about Tim and Melyza?

Tim and Melyza: The Age of Foolishness

What can I say? Desperate times call for desperate measures. Now you guys know I’m not a big Tim fan. I am, however, a Melyza fan solely because of her fashion sense. In fact, I went into their segment wondering what outfits I’ll see from her tonight. But that wonderment soon turned into distraction because all I can see is Tim hovering over little Melyza and her stove while she cooks up some chorizo and eggs! While Tim looks like he is about to pounce the piece of meat (either the chorizo or Melyza–it’s anyone’s guess), we lament some more over Tim’s cheating scandal.

We learn that Melyza’s dad and Tim are pals(!) … but Mother Melyza? Not so much. You see, unlike Melyza’s dad, mom knows that Tim cheated. And boy was this clear over their family dinner:

I know everything Tim. Everything.

Oh, Mother Melyza. I almost love you as much as I love Mother Ari. Speaking of which…

Ari & Biniyam: The Age of Wisdom

Ari and her lovely mom go to the nightclub so they can see Bibi in his work element. And by work element, I mean that we’re about to see Bibi dance with his “cute” ex-girlfriend and play her back thigh as if it was a keyboard and her booty as if it were the drums!

But does that phase our rock of wisdom mother? Nah. “Wow, I didn’t know you had talent!” she says, as she greets Bibi with a big hug and smile after his dance. While that might sound like a back-handed compliment, mom finds a way to say it so that she’s still completely likable! She further compliments Bibi on his “club shirt,” which also might sound like an underhanded dig, but, again, mom gets away with it, having an air about her that is full of grace and wisdom.

After Bibi explains the importance of not wearing white t-shirts anymore, because what if a club girl gets the “lippy-stick” on it forcing him to hide it from Ari, mom gently and quickly squashes that notion with a mere finger-shake… “we don’t do that, Bibi.” Can I clone Ari’s mom and tote her around in my back-pocket, please?

I mean, she could probably win over Sumit’s parents for Jenny with all that charm and wisdom…

Jenny & Sumit: The Best of Times

Okay, so it might not be the “best of times” for Jenny and Sumit, but I had to squeeze it in somehow. And, hey, at least she finally knows Sumit’s divorce is in the works. Sumit and Jenny are back, wandering around India to meet up with Sumit’s brother, Amit. So let me get that straight … it’s Sum-it and Ah-mit. Amit and Sumit. I hope this meeting isn’t the pits. I really hope it’s a big hit. Liz will stop now to take a sip. (Charles Dickens, eat your heart out.)

Speaking of sips, isn’t this a really nice glass–a heavy glass-in a really nice place?

After talking about the tableware, Brother Sumit tells the pair that mother and father don’t approve of the relationship because of the age difference. What will society think after all?

Jenny asks a valid question: But what about our happiness? Why is that secondary to SOCIETY? For some reason, the brothers or cousins have all the pull in these shows, and Brother Amit agrees that he will talk with mother and father. He just wants one thing: everyone’s happiness. As Sir Dickens once said, “Cheers to a happy father’s face looking upon yours, Jenny and Sumit.” (Or something like that.)

The end of our tale draws near as we head back to Korea for what truly was the best of times for the very couple who also endured the worst of them: Deavan and Jihoon. I mean, would you just look at that smile…

Yes, my friends. Deavan has decided to give Jihoon another chance not because of the cash, but because she owes it to that dear sweet boy… and, like, for real, how cute did his face look when he was laying on Deavan’s shoulder? (I’m talking about the baby, you guys. Not Jihoon. Though I understand the confusion.) And, okay, okay, Deavan really did flash some teeth tonight. Caught. On Film:

And so concludes our Tale this week. Though this season is wreaking havoc without much progress … I gotta say, I felt like we might have achieved a little tonight. And for that, I am grateful. That or this pinot-tequila concoction I got going on is doing wonders for my spirit. I’ll go with the former.

Next week, Kenny proposes(!) to a potentially hesitant Armando, Brittany visits a mosque, Deavan and Jihoon “find new apartment,” and Tim reveals to Melyza’s dad that he cheated! I just hope Mother Ari is there to see us through it all!

Good-night, my 90 Day Lovers! I look to the pleasure of seeing you again next week!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.