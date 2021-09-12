90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Jenny only has two options left to stay in India

The Hare Krishna missionary visa did not pan out the way Jenny thought it would, leaving her and Sumit with only two options left. Pic credit: TLC

After 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jenny heard about the possibility of getting a visa to stay in India through Hare Krishna missionary service, she wanted to pursue that route.

Jenny went to the Hare Krishna temple and chanted with two women devotees before talking more seriously with an official about the process of getting a visa through becoming a devotee herself.

Jenny was met with bad news, however, when the official said that the process is not easy and it requires years of dedicated service to become a devotee and secure the visa.

After hearing that, Jenny decided against moving forward with the Hare Krishna missionary visa which leaves her with only two options to stay in India legally.

Jenny Slatten has two options left to stay in India with Sumit Singh

Jenny is currently in India on a tourist visa and has been getting extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic. When her extensions end, however, Jenny will be obligated to leave the country for six months before she can reenter.

If Jenny leaves the country for six months and returns it resets her visa. She and Sumit were considering going to a nearby country to wait it out but Sumit lost his passport to his ex-father-in-law.

The other option, which Jenny has been pushing for years, is for Sumit to marry her so she can stay in the country with him. Sumit’s parents are against their union and will seemingly never agree. Without his parents’ blessing, Sumit refuses to marry Jenny.

Jenny and Sumit are essentially back at the same crossroads they were at before, only they are feeling more desperate now.

Can Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh convince Sumit’s parents to allow their marriage?

Sumit’s parents are morally against their son’s relationship with Jenny because of the age difference. Without their consent, Sumit will never marry Jenny.

In the trailer for this season of The Other Way, it was revealed that Sumit’s mom may be joining them in their home to teach Jenny how to be a proper Indian wife. This hail mary might be the last option for Jenny and Sumit to get in his parents’ good graces.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.