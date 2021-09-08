90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Sumit is trolling Jenny

Some The Other Way viewers think that Sumit is trolling Jenny after watching the last episode. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers think that Jenny has already gone above and beyond to be with Sumit and the couples’ latest finding that she may be able to get a visa through a special Hare Krishna program is ridiculous.

Critics are saying that, at this point, Sumit is trolling Jenny by being on board with putting her through an entire religious route to a visa instead of just marrying her and making it easy.

Sumit was laughing about the idea of Jenny becoming a Hare Krishna in a private interview, which viewers found to be antagonizing of the situation. Critics took to Instagram to call Sumit out.

The Other Way viewers respond to Sumit Singh’s attitude towards Jenny Slatten’s next visa

When Sumit and Jenny found out about a loophole visa that might work her over getting married to Sumit, Sumit thought the idea was funny but was all for it.

Viewers perceived Sumit as being okay with the fact that Jenny would have to become a Hare Krishna as him trolling her because he’s put her requests for a visa through marriage as a non-priority.

A 90 Day Fiance fan page posted their interpretation of Sumit’s response to the visa in a meme. In the top picture is Sumit laughing as he says, “I can imagine Jenny as a Hare Krishna devotee.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Underneath that is a recognizable meme of a man sitting at a petition table, and the words on his sign say, “Sumit is just trolling Jenny at this point. Change my mind.”

In the comments of the meme post, people agreed with the sentiment and added their own thoughts.

One person snapped, “He’s BEEN trolling her since his family found out about his little old lady fetish.”

Another critic assessed the situation by saying, “He has been trolling her from the beginning, starting with the catfishing, and constant excuses to delay. His mother was not gonna kill herself! Did you guys see her evil smirk when Sumit agreed not to marry Jenny?!?! That was either a devious manipulation on his mothers part or Sumit told her to threaten suicide so he could delay marriage, again!”

Critics weighed in on Sumit’s trolling of Jenny. Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have more drama coming this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Jenny might become a Hare Krishna this season and another strange option might also exist.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Sumit’s mom might move in with them and try to teach Jenny how to be a good Indian wife in order to earn her acceptance.

Viewers will have to keep watching The Other Way to find out what actually happens between Jenny and Sumit this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.