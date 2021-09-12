The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples had rough times this week trying to seek happiness with their partners. Pic credit: TLC

There were many mixed emotions in this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Many of the couples struggled with their intentions and stressors while a few people took steps to get closer to their partners.

Several tense situations occurred and some major secrets were also revealed. At least one person from each of the couples appeared in the episode.

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples dealt with hectic situations

Jenny visited a Hare Krishna temple to find out more about whether the missionary devotee visa would work for her. After taking part in chants and talking with an official of the religion, Jenny found out that it would take years and a lot of dedication to the religion for that visa route to work so she decided against it.

Ellie got the news that the tropical storm Victor was worried about turned into a Category 5 hurricane and caused catastrophic destruction. Three days later, Ellie got on her pre-scheduled plane down to Colombia after she finally heard from Victor’s sister that he was safe.

As Alina grows closer to her departure day for Turkey she has some reservations about Steven’s commitment that she needed to sort out. She asked her friend Masha if she would pose as a flirtatious girl to try and tempt him to stray and if he passed the test he would have Alina’s trust.

Alina tested Steven’s commitment to her with an experiment to tempt him. Pic credit: TLC

Biniyam wrestled with Leandro before asking him if he slept with Ariela when she went to the US to visit last and he said no. Later on, Biniyam, Ariela, and Leandro went out to dinner and Biniyam unexpectedly invited her ex-girlfriend Tsion who is also his dance partner.

Ariela grilled Tsion about her breakup from Biniyam. Tsion said she thought he cheated and left her for the other American he ended up marrying and having a baby with. Biniyam said, however, that they were broken up and Tsion is mad because he moved on so quickly. Ariela thought Biniyam was being hypocritical about everything.

Interesting secrets were revealed by a few couples

While Evelin was researching wedding dresses with her sisters, Corey surprised her with a dress he brought from America. The gesture did not go over well because Evelin and her sisters not only thought the dress was ugly but also found out it was Corey’s sister’s old prom dress.

Later on, Evelin was trying on wedding dresses with her sisters and told them more about when Corey was with another woman in Peru when they were broken up. She told her sisters that Corey called her his girlfriend which upset the three of them.

Evelin then dropped a bomb on her sisters by telling them that she and Corey eloped in a nearby town and got married a year ago.

Evelin and her sisters hated the dress Corey brought her. Pic credit: TLC

Kenny picked up his daughter from the airport after not seeing her for a year. He expressed the guilt he feels over missing out on so much and feeling like he broke up his family. His daughter agreed that it’s been hard without him and she’s had to fill his shoes but assured him that they all want him to follow his own happiness.

Kenny then admitted that he has been keeping from Armando just how must guilt and depression he feels over leaving and missing his family.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.