90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have hilarious reactions to Ariela’s holy water shower

Ariela Weinberg’s scene in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way where she showered under a freezing cold stream of holy water while a strange half-naked woman helped her along received a lot of attention online.

The bizarre segment got fans and critics making comments and coming up with memes on social media. Ariela’s reaction to the situation and viewers’ feelings about her personality were also addressed over Twitter posts.

Many viewers have seen Ariela as a villain, and her response to the holy water was tied together to prove their points.

The Other Way viewers expressed their thoughts on Ariela Weinberg’s holy water scene

Ariela has been rubbing The Other Way viewers wrong between her double standard with Biniyam, not grasping Ethiopian culture, and the privileged place she comes from.

While she does have a wealth of supporters, some critics troll some of her perceived negatives, and Ariela’s response to the holy water shower was an opportunity her critics took to prove a point.

One 90 Day Fiance fan account on Twitter used a still image of Ariela grappling with the holy water and commented, “After watching Ari’s horrendous behavior the last few weeks, I’m enjoying this scene a lot. This might be my new profile pic.”

Another person on Twitter shared two screengrabs of Ariela under the holy water and captioned it, “The holy water burning Ari (laughing/crying face emoji).”

Someone else had the same thought when they tied a gif of two women laughing with the caption, “The fact that Ari is struggling beneath the Holy water…(shrugging shoulders emoji).”

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s relationship will be put to the test on The Other Way this season

While Ariela’s participation in the holy water outing with Biniyam did bring them closer together, there are going to be some troubling things that happen during the rest of this season that could threaten their relationship.

Ariela and Biniyam’s son Avi will get a hernia, and Ariela will take him back to the US for surgery, leaving Biniyam behind. Biniyam’s ex-wife left him and took their son back to the US, and Biniyam never saw them again, so Ariela’s move is very concerning to Biniyam.

More will be revealed when viewers discover Ariela’s attitude towards the situation and how supportive she will be towards Biniyam during that difficult time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.