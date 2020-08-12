90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing in Russia with Kenneth and Armando’s story edited out

The most recent seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way made history as the first in franchise history to feature same-sex couples.

Before the 90 Days followed Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens, who have since split. The Other Way, currently in the middle of its second season, is documenting the lives of Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio.

While fans were almost universally thrilled about finally seeing gay couples on 90 Day Fiance, some markets haven’t been so welcoming. In fact, Kenneth and Armando are being completely removed from the series as it appears in Russia.

Russia edits out Kenneth and Armando’s story

According to Kenneth’s Instagram story, which was captured by @187anonymousgossipp, viewers in Russia won’t be able to follow him on the show.

“90 Day Fiance The Other Way Season 2 is now airing in Russia with the same-sex couple edited out (Kenneth & Armando). **Due to Russia’s stance against homosexuality. Love should not be censored,” the post reads.

It continues, “Unfortunately we still have more work to do throughout the world to show love has no gender. Love and hope will never be silenced. The world needs more love, acceptance & tolerance. Every human in any country should have the right to love who they love. Love is Love.”

Russia has an unfortunately long history of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people. In 2013, a law was unanimously passed in the country that banned the distribution of materials promoting LGBT relationships among minors and same-sex marriage remains illegal.

Public opinion on gay rights in Russia is also sadly regressive. According to the Pew Research Center, only 5 percent of Russians support legalizing same-sex marriage and 86 percent of citizens believe that homosexuality should not be accepted by society.

It’s an unfortunate reminder that the LGBTQ+ community has a long way to go before they can be truly equal throughout the world.

Fans show their support

Fortunately, Kenneth and Armando’s fans are standing behind them.

“Why are more people in Russia protesting against this? People must agree and help each other, this is not fair !!!!” one viewer commented on the Instagram post.

“I agree love is love wether [sic] it’s man and wife or two woman or two men or what ever. Why putting people down? Lift them up, they are just as much God’s children just as we are,” wrote another.

On the last episode, viewers saw Kenneth propose to Armando. It was a sweet, special moment for the couple and fans are rooting for the two.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.