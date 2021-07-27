90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers reveals whether he’ll ever make up with brother Dean Hashim

Tarik talked about his rocky relationship with his brother Dean over a social media story. Pic credit: TLC

Tarik Myers and his brother Dean Hashim have been locked in a years-long feud that has been about each of them feeling threatened by the other at its core. Tarik recently answered a question from a follower on Instagram regarding the current and future relationship between them.

Tarik gave a harsh answer that means the two have not worked anything out and that they have no plans to.

Dean felt strongly that Tarik was making him look bad while they were on The Pillow Talk, so he quit the show. That move made Tarik feel like his brother was taking money out of his pocket and stabbing him in the back.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The stubborn brothers have not even been able to set their differences aside so that Dean could attend Tarik’s wedding and Tarik could meet Dean’s new son.

Tarik Myers let followers know the status of his relationship with his brother Dean Hashim

During an Instagram Q & A, Tarik fielded a question from a fan who asked, “Have you made up with your brother?”

To which Tarik succinctly replied, “Nope. Ties cut.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Tarik answered a follower’s questions about his relationship with his brother. Pic credit: @tarik_myers/Instagram

The feud has been sad for 90 Day Fiance fans who enjoyed watching the brothers’ commentary on Pillow Talk. But the grudge between them seems very firm on both sides with no signs of relenting.

Both Tarik and Dean went on to still have roles within the 90 Day Fiance franchise separately after the start of the feud.

Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim are popular on their own within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Tarik and Hazel most recently appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance during which their search for a girlfriend and details of their wedding were highlighted.

Dean was last on 90 Day Diaries where he caught viewers up on his life, which happens to be in the Philippines now. Dean met his girlfriend and now baby mama Rigin on the same dating app Tarik met Hazel on. They welcomed a baby boy and shared their parental bliss during the episode.

Tarik and Dean’s ongoing feud will likely continue to be a storyline if both of them keep agreeing to go on spinoffs like 90 Day Bares All. Tarik was asked about the issues with his brother on Season 1 of Bares All, and he responded that they were still not talking with no intention to.

Since fans of the brothers have continued to express curiosity about the intricacies of the fight, it will surely keep getting drudged up.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.