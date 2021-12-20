90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro teases upcoming podcast ‘Talk with Tania’

Tania Maduro wants her fans to participate and spill all their tea in a podcast she teased. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro wants her fans to spill all their tea on a podcast she teased called “Talk with Tania.”

Tania recently teased her fans when she asked them if they’d be willing to share gossip about their personal lives with her on a new podcast.

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro teases podcast ‘Talk with Tania’

The 31-year-old Connecticut native asked her followers on Instagram whether they’d be interested in sending her juicy gossip.

Tania listed a list of scenarios and asked her fans whether they’d be willing to share the information via a number they could use to call her.

“If I had a number you could call me on, would you call me and tell me: Things ppl have done that have p***ed you off? Something you’ve never told anyone? Juicy gossip? Vent to me about your family, or SO or your bestie?”

Tania continued to list more possible topics of gossip, “Single Life problems or relationship problems? What else would you wanna talk about? your favorite travel story?”

Most of Tania’s followers seemed interested in sharing their juiciest gossip, and Tania made sure to clarify that her guests would be kept anonymous during their call-ins.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the comments section, one of Tania’s followers replied, “SILENCE IS GOLDEN ! 🤐”

Tania replied, letting them know that their identities would be protected.

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

“@costlowconnie lol it’d be anonymous,” Tania replied. “So its still kinda like your silent.”

Tania Maduro gets support from fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate Anny Francisco

One of Tania’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate from Season 7, Anny Francisco, commented and let Tania know that she’d be willing to participate.

“I can help with that 🙌,” Anny told Tania.

Tania was on board with the idea and wrote back, “@anny_dr02 oooohhhh 😍😍 sounds like a plan!”

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

These days, Tania is questioning what went wrong in her marriage to her estranged South African husband, Syngin Colchester.

The couple announced that they are divorcing, but it’s been a tricky split. Tania and Syngin were still living together and sleeping together although Syngin already joined a dating app and was preparing to move out.

90 Day Fiance viewers felt that both Tania and Syngin were responsible for their split, pinning the blame on both of them.

Although Tania and Syngin might be ending their marriage, it looks as though they’re still on friendly terms.

The former couple exchanged comments on one of Tania’s posts last month, proving that they’ve kept things friendly despite going their separate ways.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.