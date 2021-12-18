90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro reflects on relationship with Syngin Colchester questions ‘why couldn’t we make it?’

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro wonders why she and Syngin Colchester couldn’t make their relationship work as filming wraps for 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro got vulnerable and reflected on her failed marriage with Syngin Colchester.

Tania most recently appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2, just after she and Syngin split up. While the two were featured living together on the show and even hooking up from time to time, it seems that Tania and Syngin are now officially done for good.

Tania took to Instagram to reflect on her whirlwind relationship with Syngin. She posted a picture of her and Syngin laying in bed as a camera crew surrounded them and captured the moment.

Tania Maduro wonders ‘why couldn’t we make it?’

Tania got brutally honest about how shocking the whole experience was for her following the end of 90 Day: The Single Life filming.

She wrote, “With my time on @90dayfiance#singlelife wrapping up for this season I’m filled with so many emotions. 5 years ago if you told me I would fall in love, get married and then go through a divorce – while the whole world sat and watched I would have never believed you.”

She admitted that the process wasn’t easy and that she still, to this day is frustrated that her relationship didn’t work out.

“It has been a roller coaster of highs, lows and every emotion in between but I am sitting here so grateful I have had this opportunity to love and grow,” she continued. “And yes I still cry and scream and yell at the universe ‘WHY couldn’t we make it?'”

However, she is choosing to grow from the experience as she wrote, “This is what life is all about right? Learning, living and loving, being able to go through the hard times and realizing you can’t let them defeat you.”

Tania now considers her experience to be a “blessing.”

“Now I say thank you for the lessons, pick myself up, dust myself off and do better for myself. I know I am becoming a stronger and better woman because of it, and that my friends is a true blessing. The universe still has amazing things for me to explore, people to love, and memories to make and I can’t wait to give and receive,” she concluded.

Syngin seems ready to move on from his relationship with Tania

Syngin seems much less broken up about the relationship, at least according to his social media.

Syngin recently posted about how he’s ready for the universe to bring him a girlfriend— and he doesn’t care what the haters think.

Syngin also reflected on their relationship when it first ended.

He told viewers the main reason for their split was that Tania wanted kids and he couldn’t see himself becoming a father.

Both he and Tania were featured on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2. In the most recent episode, Syngin expressed interest in starting to date again.

However, he was still living with Tania at this point and she declared that he had to move out if he wanted to start dating again.

Now that Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is done filming, both will soon be able to be more open about their relationship status.

For now, it seems both of them are getting closure from their relationship in their own unique ways.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Friday nights on Discovery+.