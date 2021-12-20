90 Day Fiance viewers blame both Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro for their breakup

90 Day Fiance viewers are blaming both Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro for their breakup. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance viewers are saying that Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro are equally to blame for the demise of their marriage.

During the most recent episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, called Leave You and Deceive You, viewers watched Syngin and Tania spend their last night together.

90 Day Fiance stars Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro’s last night together ends on a bad note

The twosome planned on having some wine and enjoying one last quiet evening together before they split, but things didn’t go as planned.

Surprisingly, Syngin admitted to Tania that he was a bit relieved to be ending their marriage, citing less “strain and emotional input” they would have to deal with.

Tania didn’t agree with Syngin and she felt as though he could have tried harder to work on their marriage.

Syngin became upset when he felt that Tania was blaming everything on him and their conversation quickly turned into an argument and Tania walked away, leaving Syngin in tears.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the episode on their official Instagram page where viewers discussed who they felt was at fault for Syngin and Tania’s breakup.

90 Day Fiance viewers blame both Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro for demise of their marriage

One 90 Day Fiance viewer felt Tania was to blame, referencing the time she admitted to Syngin that he wasn’t her soulmate.

“The moment Tania said he wasn’t her soulmate, they were done,” the comment read.

Another blamed Syngin after watching the episode and commented, “I used to think Tania was the toxic one but now I’m like damn Syngin, this isn’t a good look for you.”

One fan noted that Syngin and Tania might have been better off sharing a few nights of passion together rather than tying the knot.

“This is a couple who should have just enjoyed a few one night stands while she was vacationing and left it at that,” the 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“It takes 2!” voiced another 90 Day Fiance viewer who felt that both Syngin and Tania are to blame. “They both have to stop arguing!”

Although Tania seems to be taking her and Syngin’s split in stride, she recently admitted that she still gets overcome with emotion when she reflects on what went wrong.

Tania recently said on Instagram, “It has been a roller coaster of highs, lows, and every emotion in between but I am sitting here so grateful I have had this opportunity to love and grow. And yes I still cry and scream and yell at the universe ‘WHY couldn’t we make it?'”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.