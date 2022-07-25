90 Day Fiance: Steven Johnston shares update on relationship with Alina Shaimardanova

90 Day Fiance fans got an update on The Other Way couple, Steven Johnston and Alina Shaimardanova. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched Utah native Steven Johnston and his Russian fiancee Alina Shaimardanova get married in Turkey on Season 3.

Then 20-year-old Alina ignored many red flags from then 25-year-old Steven, along with the advice of her family and friends when committing to him.

Despite Steven’s transgressions before and after their marriage, Alina gave Steven all of her support and has even said that she is “grateful for every moment” with him.

In any case, their relationship still seems to be going strong based on a post that Steven shared on Instagram of the pair smiling.

Since filming ended and Season 3 of The Other Way aired, Alina and Steven have been living together in Turkey and often give updates on their relationship through their YouTube channel.

Steven recently gave 90 Day Fiance fans an update on his marriage to Alina by sharing a picture of the two of them looking happy together.

Steven Johnston shares relationship news with Alina Shaimardanova

Steven gave a thumbs up in a red shirt while Alina looked happy while wearing a red rose-patterned white dress.

Although the photo wasn’t geotagged, palm fronds and a tropical setting lay behind them.

In the caption, Steven gave a shoutout to Alina in Russian. In English Steven’s caption translates to, “I love Alina she is the pearl of my life.”

Steven Johnston had several transgressions against Alina Shaimardanova

Controversy surrounded Steven after viewers found out that he had sexual relationships with different women while Alina thought they were in a committed relationship.

Since Steven is Mormon, he not only broke the vows of chastity but also expected Alina to hold them up on her end. Many in the 90 Day audience found him to be hypocritical on several levels.

Furthermore, Steven revealed that he talked to nine different women inappropriately while he was mad at Alina. He also made it known that he had sexual urges to have a threesome with Alina, who was not happy with the idea.

Steven’s ex-girlfriend also called him out at the Tell All for making creepy advances at her while he was supposed to be with Alina. She gave Alina a warning about Steven’s seedy behavior, but Alina chose to support and forgive Steven in the end.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.