90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto responds to critic who said she needs attention

Stephanie Matto has gotten into many self-promoting business endeavors since appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and has seen much success. Between OnlyFans, her pioneering Cryptocurrency class on OnlyFans, YouTube channel, her latest book, and her 90 Day Fiance fame, Stephanie has been killing it.

With her fame and success does come the haters, and Stephanie chose to handle her latest hater by putting them on blast on her Instagram story.

This critic called into question, in a derogatory way, Stephanie’s perceived need for attention. Stephanie responded by drawing a pointed correlation between how animals are seen when they want attention versus how humans are seen.

Stephanie shut down the critic who tried to throw shade at her

Stephanie did a Q&A with her followers on Instagram where she posed, “Ask me anything.” She answered questions about her trip to Italy and France and how she likes living in Connecticut, among other things.

Stephanie also chose to share a rude question she got where the critic asked, “Why are you so much of an attention w***e?”

Stephanie replied by answering, “When babies and dogs want attention its cute. When I want it I’m a w***e. Seems a little unfair.”

Stephanie’s brilliant response was on brand for how she has treated negativity in the past.

Stephanie’s ex-girlfriend Erika Owens hasn’t handled negativity well

Stephanie and Erika were the first same-sex couple within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Their bold endeavor garnered the usual hate from more close-minded people. On top of that, however, they got a lot of negative attention for how they both behaved on the show, which led to both of them having haters.

In an Instagram story, Erika talked about how hard it has been for her to ignore the hate from people and said that it does get to her and overwhelms her sometimes.

Stephanie has said in the past that she regrets going on the show and not preparing Erika for the level of negativity they were opening themselves up to.

Regardless, Erika and Stephanie have proven themselves to be strong independent women and have put their 90 Day Fiance experience behind them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.