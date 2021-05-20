90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison denies making claim that her skincare products can prevent COVID-19

Stephanie Davison and her skincare company might be in hot water Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison is speaking out following recent claims made against her and her company Skin Envy.

It appears Stephanie is in legal trouble for reportedly spreading misinformation about her skincare products and their effects on COVID-19.

Stephanie and her company were featured on a local news station in her hometown of Grand Rapids Michigan where her business is also located. The report from Wood TV8 claimed that the Michigan Attorney General’s office has a bone to pick with the TLC star, but Stephanie is denying the allegations.

Stephanie responds to claim against her company

The 90 Day Fiance star caught wind of the news report but she’s fighting back against the claims. Stephanie took to Instagram earlier today with a message regarding the situation, which has now become a legal issue.

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the TRUTHFUL story every time, after all? Meeeeeeee!” wrote the 52-year-old.

Stephanie is doing more than just denying the allegations made against her, she’s even putting money on it.

Stephanie continued in the post, “Since so many will need convincing, it’s time to put my money where my mouth is!! $10,000 to the person who can find words FROM MY MOUTH 👄 saying what is being spread… dumb ass “quotes“ do NOT count!!! Princess spills her own tea! ☕️😂 Good luck, and again… it must be EXACTLY what is being spread, contrived interpretations need not apply!”

Attorney General sends cease and desist to Stephanie

Meanwhile, the WOOD TV8 report claimed that the TLC star and her company were issued a cease and desist from the Attorney General and have been given ten days to publicly retract the recent claims.

The news report alleged that during a paid segment on WOOD TV8’s lifestyle program, Stephanie suggested that Skin Envy’s sermorelin injections can strengthen the immune system and prevent COVID-19.

“(It) boosts the immune system, which is very imperative. I mean… almost all of my friends got Covid-19. I never, I never did,” commented Stephanie. “So, I’m thankful and now I’ve been vaccinated so I will not get it ever now. So I’m so grateful and I’ve had people tell me in the medical field that it is probably due to the ipamorelin/sermorelin.”

However, Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed to NEWS 8, “It’s a dangerous set of circumstances… there is only one way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to you and your family members, and that’s through three different types of vaccinations that have been authorized by the (Food and Drug Administration). And of course, those products are free, unlike the products Ms. Davison is selling.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.