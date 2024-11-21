90 Day Fiance stars Joanne and Sean open up about their living situation, having babies, and a spin-off

Joanne DiGesu and her husband, Sean, are dishing on their personal lives and 90 Day Fiance careers.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise watched Joanne and Sean‘s storyline during Season 6 of The Other Way.

Joanne, an American, met her Irish husband, Sean, online, and they eloped, keeping their marriage a secret from their loved ones for nearly two years.

Eventually, they let the cat out of the bag and, as expected, received some pushback from concerned friends and family members.

But spilling the beans about their relationship status wasn’t their only hurdle.

Joanne and Sean had to decide where to live: in the US or Ireland.

Joanne listened to the opinions of her sons Joey and Jesse and ultimately decided that she wouldn’t move to Ireland after Joey expressed doubts about the long-distance scenario.

We learned that Sean was recently in the US to film the Tell All in person.

And, according to his latest Instagram post, Sean appears to still be in America.

Sean stated during the Tell All that his time in America was limited after some visa issues he faced in the past.

When host Shaun Robinson asked whether he was in the States for good, he responded, “Not this time. Not permanently yet.”

Sean and Joanne dish on their living situation and a 90 Day Fiance spin-off

Sean and Joanne recently responded to a question about their whereabouts during an Instagram Story Q&A on their joint account, @90daytowseanandjo.

One question came from a curious 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer who asked, “Have you decided to stay in Ireland or the US?”

To answer, the couple uploaded a shushing-face emoji and captioned it, “Can’t say just yet.”

Joanne and Sean discussed where they’re living and if they’ll film a spin-off. Pic credit: @90daytowseanandjo/Instagram

Perhaps Joanne and Sean will reveal their plans for their living situation in Part 2 of the Tell All.

Meanwhile, they continued to open up their DMs to their fans and followers regarding other topics.

Will Sean and Joanne expand their family?

Another curious fan wanted to know if 90 Day Fiance viewers can expect to see Sean and Joanne in future seasons.

“Verdict is still out,” read their answer.

And a third question from an Instagram follower had to do with their family.

“Are you guys going to have kids of your own?” the Instagram user asked.

Joanne and Sean don’t plan to expand their family. Pic credit: @90daytowseanandjo/Instagram

Sean and Joanne added a graphic that read, “Nope. Not today, not tomorrow either,” and captioned it, “No we aren’t. Our home and hearts are full with the 3 we have.”

Joanne and Sean’s families were astounded they secretly eloped

In addition to Joanne’s sons, Joey and Jesse, Sean also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Bella.

When Sean and Joanne dropped the news on their kids that they had secretly wed, the kids were unsurprisingly stunned.

Despite her young age, Bella was succinct during a heart-to-heart chat with her dad earlier in the season.

“You need a better brain,” she told Sean, adding that if he had any more secrets, he better tell her “straight away.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 25, at 8/7c on TLC.