90 Day Fiance Star Larissa Lima wants to date Russ Mayfield

Larissa Lima of 90 Day Fiance fame confessed that she wants to date fellow cast member Russ Mayfield.

In a video recently posted to YouTube, Larissa was asked who she would date from the 90 Day fiance franchise if she had to date someone from the show.

Larissa admitted that if Russ were single, she would like to date him.

She said she’d choose to date Russ because she believes he’s a man who appreciates his woman.

Larissa clarified, “If he was single, yes. And we could live in Oklahoma!”

When the interviewer proposed the idea of taking on a sister wife role, Larissa laughed and exclaimed, “I don’t think Pao would accept!”

Oklahoman Russ Mayfield and his Colombian wife Paola appeared on the premiere season of 90 Day Fiance and are currently featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries.

Larissa Lima still having relationship difficulty

Larissa Lima revealed that she’s not currently dating anyone and admitted she finds relationships especially difficult as someone who creates adult content.

Larissa explained the last person she dated was Eric Nichols, the boyfriend she introduced to viewers after her breakup from Colt, and they remain friends and roommates.

She also admitted she still screams at Eric to clean up after himself.

Larissa Lima shares regrets about her behavior on 90 Day Fiance

When asked if she would go back to the show if invited, she confirmed that she would return.

Larissa admitted,” I wish I could apologize to Debbie one day…I feel bad for the things that I did and said.”

She explained that she’s already had the chance to apologize to Debbie, ex-husband Colt’s mother, but she wants the opportunity to do so in front of the audience.

Larissa admitted that she’d also like to apologize to Vanessa, Colt’s new wife.

Larissa also acknowledged that she shouldn’t have blamed Vanessa for her failed marriage with Colt.

“My major regret is to know that I never can go back in time and make it up with Vanessa, Colt, and Debbie on the cameras,” she said.

Colt Johnson and Larissa Lima were first introduced to audiences during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

Viewers were fascinated when Brazilian Larissa moved into the Las Vegas home fiance Colt shared with his mother, Debbie, and their several cats.

Fans were shocked by the constant drama of their relationship and the fiery conflicts that occurred between Colt, Larissa, and Debbie as they resided in a small townhome together.

Colt and Larissa later appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where their intense relationship finally came to a conclusion, much to Colt’s mother Debbie’s relief.

Larissa later appeared on the premiere season of 90 Day Diaries with new love interest Eric Nichols.

Considering Larissa’s confirmed hopes, maybe fans will soon see Larissa’s apology tour.

