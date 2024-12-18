90 Day Fiance star David Murphey dies at 66 after prolonged health battle

David Murphey, a former cast member of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, passed away at his Las Vegas home on December 11, 2024, at the age of 66.

A social media announcement detailed his passing, noting that he had faced health challenges over the past several years.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years. He was 66 years old.”

Murphey was a multifaceted individual, having served as a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer.

He retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada and had previous tenures with H&R Block and International Game Technology.

His appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days brought him into the public eye, where he shared his dating experiences with Lana, amassing thousands of followers on Instagram.

His family, including two sisters and his cherished cat, Gamera, survive him. They have requested privacy during this difficult time and have encouraged those wishing to honor his memory to donate to The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.

David detailed his grueling battle with multiple organ failure

In March 2023, Murphey gave fans a rare glimpse into his declining health, revealing that he had been hospitalized multiple times.

“I’ve been in and out of the hospital the last three months,” he said in the livestream.

“My liver is not working right, I turned bright yellow, and I have gallstones that need to be removed. Doctors also suspected acute hepatitis but later ruled it out.”

“I’ve had issues with my pancreas, kidneys, and blood clots in my lungs. It’s been a challenging road.”

David Murphey opened up about his dating life last year

Murphey rose to fame through his appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where he chronicled his long-distance romance with Lana, a Ukrainian woman he had dated online for seven years before meeting her in person.

Although the couple became engaged on the show, their relationship ended in 2021.

In one of his final public updates in the same live stream, Murphey shared, “I never truly loved Lana because we never spent enough time together in person. What you saw on TV was me playing a character who appeared in love.”

Murphey also reflected on how his health had impacted his plans and personal life. “I had to cancel a trip to Europe, and I’m not dating anyone because I believe relationships need to be in person,” he shared.

