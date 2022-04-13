90 Day Fiance: David Murphey reveals the reason he and Lana broke it off

David Murphey dished on the reason he and Lana called it quits. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star David Murphey dished on why he and his love interest Lana broke off their engagement.

During Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers met David, a Las Vegas resident who sparked up a romantic relationship with Lana, a Ukrainian native, who he met through an online dating app.

90 Day Fiance viewers were skeptical of their relationship and thought Lana might be catfishing David when the two didn’t meet in person until several years into their long-distance romance. They tried being boyfriend and girlfriend for nearly six years, and Lana stood David up several times on his trips to Ukraine, so their future together didn’t look bright.

Eventually, David met Lana in her home country of Ukraine, and the former couple ended up getting engaged.

90 Day Fiance star David Murphey dishes on split from Lana

Now, David has revealed that he and Lana are over for good and explained to 90 Day Fiance fans what happened that drove them apart. During the most recent episode of 90 Day Diaries, David dished on their demise.

Speaking of their short-lived engagement, David said, “She thought, ‘Okay, well, now that we’re engaged now you can help me do the things that you promised.'” Some of David’s promises to Lana included paying for her to take English lessons and putting her up in her own apartment.

However, David’s offers came with conditions, and one of them meant Lana was no longer allowed to be on any dating sites.

“She didn’t get off the websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses, and four months after our engagement, we just stopped communicating,” David shared.

David continues to search for love in Ukraine

These days, David is on the prowl for a new woman in his life. Once again, he’s been using dating apps and found several Ukrainian women who he’s dating simultaneously.

David, who applied to the Ukraine embassy to become a foreign fighter amid the war with Russia, admitted that he is currently talking to a woman named Olga, who he met about four years ago.

However, in the event things don’t work out with Olga, David has other women lined up as backup options. “When you’re doing this international thing, you gotta have multiple irons in the fire. So if this doesn’t work out, then it’s like, ‘Next,’ you know?”

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.