90 Day Fiance spoilers: Mike and Ximena have different opinions about their first night together

Mike and Ximena are another 90 Day Fiance couple dating with a language barrier. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance newcomers Ximena and Mike did the deed, and it comes as no surprise that they have very different opinions about their first night together.

TLC star Mike Berk flew to Colombia to meet his girlfriend Ximena, who he has been dating online for one year.

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, they meet for the first time at the airport, but the couple does not speak the same language, relying on a translation app to communicate.

During her introduction, Ximena revealed she has two children from two previous relationships.

The 24-year-old told the TLC camera that one child came from a one-night stand and another from a man in prison who she still loves.

If that wasn’t enough of a red flag, she openly admits to not finding Mike attractive but needs a man to support her financially.

Mike had already opened his checkbook, showering her with gifts and paying for her living expenses.

90 Day Fiance viewers have reacted negatively to Ximena as it appears she is using the naïve New Yorker.

Mike and Ximena talk about their first night together

In a spoiler clip for Sunday night’s episode, Mike reveals that he had sex with Ximena after putting the kids to bed.

A TLC producer asked the 34-year-old about their romantic time. “Did you get lucky? How was it?” the producer asked the TLC star, who awkwardly grinned before sipping his drink.

In another clip, he is sitting next to his girlfriend, responding that it was “the best time he has ever had with a woman,” adding that she “knocked it out of the park.”

The Before the 90 Days producer then asked Ximena what she thought of Mike’s performance, and if her facial expression didn’t give it away, she responded:

“For me it was normal, nothing out of this world, so..” she continues, “but I think for Mike, it was the best moment of his life.”

They both laugh after Mike says he didn’t need help with the translation, implying that he understood her response.

Are Mike and Ximena still together?

90 Day viewers are probably preparing for Mike to get heartbroken when the current season concludes, but it is unclear whether they are still together.

They leave no clues as to their current relationship status on their social media profiles. Therefore, fans will have to tune in every week to see how their time together in Colombia turns out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.