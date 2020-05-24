90 Day Fiance spoilers: Lisa insists Usman propose right before their wedding

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that some more marriage drama between Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar is going to take place during the next episode of the show.

When we last saw the couple, Lisa was mad about text messages showing up on Usman’s phone. She was pretty livid that he had said “I love you” to another woman.

While the couple may have moved past that latest hurdle in their relationship, there was more drama waiting in the wings – especially since Usman has yet to properly propose to Lisa.

Lisa demands that Usman propose before wedding

On the day before they are set to be married on the show, viewers are going to see a fight take place between Usman and Lisa over the prospect of him officially proposing.

Lisa can be heard saying “You’re sitting here b****ing, telling me I’m causing all of the problems because I’m b****ing because it’s a day before my marriage and there’s no proposal.”

Usman responds to her, saying that “I don’t have to propose to you when I know that we have problem. Because I know that if we have problem we don’t even know if we are getting married or not.”

Lisa storms out while saying, “You’re missing the point. Out. I’ll f***ing leave. I don’t care.”

With Lisa out of the room, Usman speaks to the camera, stating that he wanted to propose the night before, but Lisa got so upset at him that he couldn’t go through with it. He simply didn’t think it was the right time.

She returns a short time later and they talk things out in the hallway, seemingly coming to an understanding about Lisa’s feelings.

Usman proposes to Lisa on 90 Day Fiance

The biggest 90 Day Fiance spoilers for the next episode of Before the 90 Days revolve around Usman Umar finally proposing marriage to Lisa Hamme.

After their fight, Lisa will be shown receiving a surprise marriage proposal from Usman and TLC viewers are going to see the couple finally become officially engaged.

It’s a great moment for the couple and certainly hints at them having a happily-ever-after story at the end of the current season.

These scenes will certainly be addressed during the final episode of Season 4 for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

TLC viewers are also likely going to want to know what’s going on with the prospect of Sojaboy taking on several wives and if that’s something that will actually go over well with Lisa.

Stay tuned!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.