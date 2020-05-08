90 Day Fiance spoilers: Lana is real and David finds her

David Murphey is determined to meet the woman he’s been dating online for seven years. Fans have watched hs story on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

David’s story is an interesting one because he has tried to meet Lana several times, and he continued to get stood up.

He also tracked her down to an address on an episode of the show, but it was an older man who answered the door, revealing that no woman named Lana lived there.

But his perseverance and his determination have captured viewers, who want to know whether she’s real or a catfish. It appears we now have the answer.

David Murphey gets to meet Lana, and she’s real

A clip has surfaced online of Lana. The clip appears to be from TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it was shared on @187anonymousgossip on Instagram.

In the clip, we get an introduction to Svetlana — or Lana, as David calls her. She’s working out, and she reveals she loves makeup.

As it turns out, her hometown is Pavlohrad, but she lives in Kiev, Ukraine. During her segment, she talks about how she’d love to see the variety of makeup products you can find in the United States.

The producer asks her about her previous relationships, and she reveals that she doesn’t have many relationships. But when a producer asks her about dating American men, she doesn’t say anything.

She later adds that she’d love to go to the United States.

She claims she wrote to David because she liked his photo and that they have things in common, such as traveling.

As for ditching David so many times, she reveals that she simply changed her mind but adds that she did have a train ticket for his previous trip, where they were to meet at the station.

Interestingly, Lana reveals that she has met men from the dating website before, but when producers push her on what kind of relationships they were, she doesn’t answer.

At the end of the clip, she appears determined to meet him. In fact, she’s on the phone with a friend where she reveals she has plans to meet him the following day.

Now, she wants to meet him to see if they could have a future together.

David Murphey didn’t give up on Lana despite several warnings

Throughout the season, viewers followed David on his journey to meet Lana. He was determined to make it work, even if it meant flying to Ukraine several times and taking the chance to be stood up.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, David’s friends warned him about Lana, saying she probably wasn’t real because she didn’t show up to their scheduled meetings.

David even hired a private investigator to look into Lana, and he was convinced she was fake because her picture was on several dating websites.

But David didn’t give up on Lana, and it appears he finally got to meet her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.