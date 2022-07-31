90 Day Fiance spoilers: Kobe walks out on Emily during heated conversation on the eve of their wedding

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise’s frustration leads him to walk out during conversation with fiance Emily Bieberly. Pic credit: TLC

On an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe Blaise becomes so frustrated with fiancee Emily Bieberly that he walks out on her.

In the clip for the newest episode, Kobe bolts from the porch during a conversation the night before their wedding.

Tensions rise to unbearable levels for Kobe when Emily continues to doubt if Kobe is ready to proceed with their marriage.

As they sit cozily on a back porch, Kobe attempts to reassure Emily that he is prepared to marry her, and she persists with questions about his sincerity.

“You don’t have any doubts about tomorrow…is there anything that bothers you?” Emily inquires.

“If I wasn’t ready enough to marry you…I don’t need 10 months, I don’t need 90 days,” Kobe responds.

90 Day Fiance’s Kobe Blaise reassures fiancee Emily Bieberly about his dedication to her

“We were together in China, we separated, and I still came back for you. That should mean a lot,” Kobe points out.

“Yeah. I mean, it means a lot, but all these things are just coming out of the woodwork and I’m like, ‘Where are they coming from?’ Like, knowing that deep down you want to move to Ohio, like, I need to know these things, and I don’t want to like find out a year after marrying you,” Emily clarifies.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kobe looks at Emily with disappointment and asks her what she believes his motivations are.

“Do you feel like I’m here because of a certain benefit, or what?” he asks.

When Emily fails to respond, Kobe reacts with, “That’s insulting!”

Kobe Blaise offended by fiancee’s continued doubts

Kobe then reminds his fiance that he left everything behind in his country of Cameroon to be with her.

“I’ve left friends, family, I fought to be here. And you still doubt me?” Kobe asks.

When Emily tries to interject, Kobe tells her to listen.

“How does that really happen? You’re getting married to somebody you don’t fully trust. Does that make sense?” Kobe probes.

Kobe then takes a deep breath and says, “I don’t know what to say right now, alright?”

“If you can’t trust me, at the eve of our wedding, I cannot accept that.”

Emily frowns and doesn’t say a word as Kobe gets up from the bench, walks away from her and utters “F**k off” before going inside.

Pic credit: TLC

Kobe and Emily’s relationship has been rocky since his arrival in the U.S.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly are Season 9 newcomers to 90 Day Fiance.

As soon as Cameroonian Kobe arrived in Emily’s hometown of Salina, Kansas, tension began to build between the two of them.

The young couple were already arguing about parenting and planning for their future when they learned that Emily was pregnant with their second child.

When Kobe’s friend Temperature visited from Columbus, Emily became irate to learn that Kobe shared the news of her pregnancy with him.

Friction between Kobe and Emily worsened when she found Kobe’s search history for apartments in Columbus.

Fans anticipate seeing how the drama between Kobe and Emily proceeds on the upcoming episode.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams on Discovery+.