Emily Bieberly reshares post taking aim at Kobe for getting her pregnant again

90 Day Fiance viewers learned that Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise accidentally got pregnant with their second child.

The pair plan on keeping it a secret from Emily’s family until after their wedding and when she starts to show. They were given one rule under her father’s house: not to get pregnant.

With the secret out of the bag, it looks like Emily might be trying to make light of the situation while poking fun at Kobe.

Emily reshared a meme on Instagram that talked about the lack of protection Kobe and Emily used, which resulted in their not-so-surprising pregnancy.

On the show, Emily and Kobe face uncertainty about their future given that Kobe can’t work, Emily barely makes an income babysitting, and Emily’s dad financially supports them.

Furthermore, Emily and Kobe are having serious communication issues, and Kobe, as well as much of the 90 Day audience, finds Emily too controlling.

Emily Bieberly reshared a post about Kobe Blaise getting her pregnant

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a ridiculous mash-up meme that comically took aim at Kobe for getting Emily pregnant again.

The nature of the meme reshared by Emily was so over-the-top that she may have had to be joking alongside the post.

The meme featured a still image of Kobe giving a private interview. Above that, the meme read, “More evidence of this dude’s weak pullout game.”

In Kobe’s private interview, he said, “So, I need to relieve myself from this load that I’ve been carrying.”

Past 90 Day Fiance cast members had to be financially supported by other people

Emily is not the only 90 Day cast member who has needed financial help from friends or family.

Those cast members who needed financial help also needed a sponsor for their partner’s visas because they didn’t make the minimum income requirement.

Kalani Faagata was supported by her dad, as was Tiffany Franco. David Toborowsky received lots of help from his friends Chris, while Rachel Walters was also offered help from a friend.

Nicole Nafziger also required financial help and turned to her dad after her mom said she would not be a sponsor for Azan Tefou.

Both Tiffany and Nicole never went through with the visa or were denied. Kalani and David have their spouses in America, and Rachel and her husband Jon are still waiting for approval.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.