90 Day Fiance spoilers: Gino offers to pay rent for Jasmine Pineda’s new apartment

After a romantic island getaway that ended in a proposal, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo returned to Panama City and back to real life.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple had to also go back to dealing with real-life expenses one being Jasmine’s rent, which Gino offered to foot the bill for.

Despite losing his job during the pandemic, Gino promised to pay his fiance’s rent for her new apartment, along with utilities and other expenses. Jasmine’s previous arrangement involved her living with a roommate but after things turned sour they parted ways.

After the couple returned from their island getaway, Gino helped Jasmine move into her new place and he opened up about the financial responsibilities he now has to take on.

Gino offers to pay Jasmine’s rent in her new apartment

The newly engaged 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple returned to Panama City and into Jasmine’s new place. However, Gino expressed concern at the added expense he offered to take on given his job situation.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode Gino confessed to being happy, but he had things weighing heavy on his mind as well.

“I’m back in Panama City after our engagement and the last few days have been wonderful and amazing,” said Gino.

The clip showed Jasmine and Gino unpacking boxes at the new place and the 51-year-old shared why Jasmine had to move out of her old apartment.

“She had trouble in the situation and she couldn’t afford her own place so I offered to pay for this apartment…” he explained. “I want her to be comfortable and happy until I can get us to the K1 process and bring Jasmine to the USA.”

Jasmine Pineda thinks Gino Palazzolo is being cheap

During the scene, which will play out on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Gino continued to share concerns about his mounting expenses.

“The amount of money that I’m gonna be helping Jasmine with her apartment is a lot of money for me right now because I’m not working,” Gino confessed. “I have to pay all my bills back in the USA and my rent and then help Jasmine here in Panama.”

He continued, “I know it’s only a temporary thing but the K1 visa process could take a long time so I’m a little worried about that.”

Despite his concerns, Jasmine thinks her fiance is being cheap!

“I feel like he’s a very cheap, salty guy, and he is like being cautious when it is about spending money on me…” said Jasmine.

“Gino and I have made a commitment so I don’t see a problem, you know, helping me out with my lease,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.