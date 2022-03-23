90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Gino shares photos from his engagement to Jasmine

Gino got down on one knee to propose to Jasmine during Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo couldn’t wait to share photos from his proposal to Jasmine Pineda with his fans.

Viewers watched the proposal during the March 20 episode. Gino and Jasmine had just had an argument about an email that Jasmine found on Gino’s phone.

Gino pushed over a chair and stormed off in anger. Although Jasmine was upset, she realized that Gino wasn’t perfect and that she still loved him, despite anything he’s done to wrong her, whether intentional or not.

Gino Palazzolo’s proposal to Jasmine Pineda on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

After they made up, Gino surprised Jasmine during a rain shower when he got down on one knee and pulled out the $270 engagement ring he chose for her.

“Jasmine, I’ve never felt so loved before like you love me. And you make me the happiest man. So, Jasmine, will you marry me?” Gino asked his Panamanian love.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers know, Jasmine said yes.

“Gino,” Jasmine replied with a pause. “Of course. Yes!”

Gino Proposes to Jasmine! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

Now that the episode has aired and Before the 90 Days fans know that Gino and Jasmine got engaged, Gino felt it was safe to share some photos of his own from his and Jasmine’s special day.

Gino commemorates engagement to Jasmine with pics

Taking to his Instagram this week, Gino shared a series of pics that he captioned, “She said yes!! 💙💯😍🥳”

In the first photo, Gino and Jasmine smiled big for the camera while Gino gave a thumbs up and Jasmine held up her left ring finger to show off her engagement ring. Gino sported one of his signature hats and black glasses while Jasmine looked stunning with flawless hair and makeup.

Gino’s next slide showed the gorgeous Panamanian sunset from the night he proposed to Jasmine. As viewers watched, it rained during his proposal, and his photo perfectly captured the beautiful pink and blue clouds that evening.

The third pic showed Jasmine posing in her black and pink dress from the proposal scene, holding a large umbrella over her head to protect her from the falling rain. Jasmine held her hand in the air for the last pic, striking a pose and smiling for the shot.

For her part, Jasmine also commemorated their engagement on Instagram. She took to her Stories where she wrote, “I’m so happy. I love you babe, from bald head to toe.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.