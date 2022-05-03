90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Emily presses Kobe about his financial situation

Emily presses Kobe over his finances after he arrived to the US. Pic credit” TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has taken a different approach to her date night with Kobe.

During Emily and Kobe’s first date night after years, Emily decided to press Kobe about his finances.

Emily wants to talk business on a dinner date

It had been over two years since Emily and Kobe had seen each other, and Emily decided to discuss personal finance over dinner instead of just catching up.

The two had a very awkward initial date night because of the finance banter.

In a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance, fans see that Emily is not too concerned about Kobe and his life but his finances.

Emily asked Kobe about his cafe business, and Kobe had to explain to her that he did sell his business because it was not ” fruitful.”

Emily asked Kobe the same question in several different ways. Emily wanted to ensure that he did break even and that he did not lose any money, and had enough money saved up. Emily then questioned Kobe about how much money he brought over to the United States.

To which Kobe said, “it’s a surprise.”

It seemed as though Emily was even more concerned about how much money he had for a ring and even joked that she didn’t think it was legal to get married without a ring.

The fact that Emily wanted to discuss finances over their first dinner together was undoubtedly a mood killer.

Emily still hasn’t taken Kobe to see his son Koban

Even after Emily chose not to take Kobe to see Koban first, as soon as he arrived, Kobe was still a team player.

However, it seemed that Emily was thinking about the wrong things at the wrong time.

Emily was more focused on spending quality time with Kobe before taking him to see his son because she wanted to make sure that there was still a connection between the two and that the spark did not die.

However, Emily asking such profound questions about his financial status during their dinner definitely brought the mood down.

Even though she was trying to highlight that the two would still be going to the hotel, she still was pressing about money during a time when they were supposed to be getting to know one another again and bonding.

Although Kobe has not yet seen his son in person, it seems he has a positive attitude about the entire situation.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c