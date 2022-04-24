90 Day Fiance spoilers: Kobe Blaise faces backlash from fans surrounding his comment about Emily’s weight

Kobe Blaise faces backlash over his recent comments about Emily’s weight. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star, Kobe Blaise, faces scrutiny over his comment about Emily Bieberly’s recent weight change.

Kobe recently arrived in the United States. However, his initial comment about Emily will have a lasting effect.

Kobe mentioned that Emily had gained weight

After being apart for over two years, Kobe and Emily finally reunited.

Emily was extremely nervous about meeting with him after such a long time.

Her nerves were kicking in regarding how they would be together as a couple and as parents.

Emily said she was nervous that Kobe may no longer find her attractive, as she has had a child and now has a “mom bod.” She is also fearful that the two’s spark would no longer be there.

Upon seeing her, Kobe smiled and said, “She’s changed; she’s gained weight.”

Fans are on opposing sides when it comes to Kobe’s comment

Kobe smiling in his delivery of that comment made many fans believe that it was an innocent and harmless comment and that he did not mean it as an insult.

One fan commented, “HIS comment on her weight is NOT an insult. Her weight has changed. He did not say it in a demeaning manner. He is stating the obvious and mentioning the difference from before vs. now.”

Another fan commented, “For all we know, he could have said ‘She’s changed, she gained weight…… and I like it’. TLC is petty as hell for cutting it off like that lol.”

Many fans were on Emily’s side, considering that Emily had a child.

Fans felt the comment was inappropriate and just something that he should have kept to himself.

One fan commented, “This man got some balls. She has been raising HIS kid by her own for 2 years [now] and all he can say is she gained weight in front of the camera? I have the feeling he didn’t meant it mean because he seemed genuinely happy seeing her, but his honesty took it a little bit too far.”

Another fan commented, “All I can say is wow how dare him think that she’s gained so much weight even though she carried a child and everything! I’d be sending him packing after he said that to me. Let’s hope he treats her better and doesn’t think less of her weight because she is a good mama I’m hoping and they can make this marriage work.”

Although fans are split down the middle when it comes to Kobe’s comment, one thing remains: these two still have a child together and will somehow need to work out their differences if Kobe indeed was spiteful in his comment.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.