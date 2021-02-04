90 Day Fiance spoilers: Did Brandon and Julia move off his parents’ farm?

90 Day Fiance couple Brandon and Julia may have moved out of the farm. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé star Brandon Gibbs brought his Russian fiancé Julia Trubkina to the United States and their living situation appears to be the source of their relationship problems. A recent video has fans speculating that the couple has moved out of his parent’s farm.

In Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Brandon broke the news to Julia about staying with his parents after she arrived in the United States and she didn’t take the news well.

To make matters worse his parents, Ron and Betty, demanded they sleep in separate rooms and that Julia contributes to the farm work.

Julia worked as a go-go dancer in Russia and is a self-described city girl. Therefore, it comes as no surprise to 90 Day Fiance viewers that she had a hard time adjusting to living and working on a farm.

Brandon and Julia met on a video chat after his best friend saw her in a nightclub. This chance meeting foiled Ron and Betty’s plan for their son to meet a farm girl on a dating app they signed him on.

In the latest episode, Julia gave Brandon an ultimatum about moving out of his parent’s house. In response, Brandon finally stood up to his parents and declared that he is moving out to save his marriage.

This led Betty to compromise on the separate bedroom rule while Ron angrily demanded his son take control of his relationship with Julia.

Did Brandon and Julia move out?

Brandon is living with his parents temporarily to save money for a future home for the young couple; therefore, a move out of the farm was part of the plan but some 90 Day Fiance viewers are convinced that the couple has already packed their bags.

In a recent Instagram video, Julia shows her followers how to make a Blue Hawaii cocktail and fans were quick to notice the kitchen is a lot different from the one at Ron and Betty’s farm that was featured on 90 Day Fiance.

“Oh, finally good clean kitchen! Congrats Julia,” one fan commented under the video while another wrote “You got an apartment!!! Congrats!!,” which Julia seemingly endorsed with a ‘like’ on the Instagram comment.

It is unclear when they moved out and the events leading up to the move will likely play out on 90 Day Fiance.

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, the couple is finally sleeping in the same room but Julia made Brandon late for his farm duties. Therefore, fans can expect a lot more drama between the 27-year-old couple and Brandon’s parents.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.