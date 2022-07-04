90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Bilal’s ex-wife lectures Shaeeda about getting a prenup

Shaeeda gets the lecture of a lifetime from Bilal’s ex-wife regarding getting a prenup. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween has gotten a lecture of a lifetime from Bilal’s ex-wife Shahidah surrounding the topic of Shaeeda signing a prenuptial agreement.

Not only does Shaeeda have to deal with Bilal’s long-winded lectures every time she voices her concerns about an issue, but she also has to deal with his ex-wife’s long lectures.

Bilal’s ex-wife wants Shaeeda to sign the prenuptial agreement

In a sneak peek clip, Shaeeda and Bilal’s ex-wife Shahidah had an in-depth conversation about Shaeeda’s intentions and how Shahidah would fit into the dynamic of their relationship.

Shahidah started with a confessional to the camera crew, saying that she felt a bit uneasy about the fact that Bilal hadn’t set up a time for her and Shaeeda to meet when Shaeeda initially arrived in the United States.

Shahidah said, “I do feel a type of way, um, in regards to Bilal not setting up a meeting with us early on when she first came. I think that that’s very important because she needs to understand where I fit at in the dynamics of everything.”

Shahidah then went on to bring up the topic of the prenuptial agreement, saying that even though it may not be her place to butt in, she is concerned because it would involve her kids and that she is just looking out for her children’s assets.

Shahidah then went on to make the statement that she has to know that Shaeeda is not just with Bilal for his things.

Shaeeda was taken aback when Shahidah said that because Shaeeda felt she was a very successful woman within her rights before she met Bilal.

Shaeeda said, “well, I have other life in Trinidad. I’m very known in my cup in my community. Um, I’m having my own yoga studio, and just google me; you’ll see a lot of things that come up.”

Shaeeda then explained that because she has her successes, she is not trying to get Bilal’s things, and their relationship is not built based on what Bilal can do for her.

Shaeeda empathized with Shahidah and let her know that she understood her concerns, especially considering she is the mother of Bilal’s children.

However, Shaeeda was caught off guard at the amount of hostility directed toward her over getting the prenuptial agreement. She chalked it up to Shahidah feeling intimidated that there was now a new woman in the household.

Shaeeda and Bilal still have to work out the kinks of their agreement

Although Shaeeda was initially unwilling to sign the prenuptial agreement, she has come around to the idea and even has some things she wants to include in the contract.

Bilal and Shaeeda still have a lot of work to do for their relationship to survive.

Still, hopefully, they will be able to work with one another to achieve the blissful relationship they both so desperately want.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.