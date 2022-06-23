90 Day Fiance spoiler: Shaeeda’s sisters encourage her to add her own conditions to Bilal’s prenup

Shaeeda’s sisters encouraged her to add her own conditions to Bilal’s prenuptial agreement. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween was presented with Bilal Hazziez’s prenuptial agreement during what was supposed to be a romantic evening, and now her sisters have some stern advice for her.

During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Bilal — or Mr. Romantic, as he says Shaeeda refers to him — took Shaeeda on Skyview Atlanta, a Ferris wheel overlooking the city of Atlanta, Georgia. While they were suspended together in mid-air, Bilal felt it was a good time to bring up the topic of signing a prenup as a way to distract Shaeeda from her fear of heights.

“It’s probably not the best time,” Bilal admitted as he brought up the topic to Shaeeda. “We got an email. The contract, the marriage contract, the prenup. I’ll show you a little bit about what it looks like.”

Shaeeda was not impressed with Bilal’s timing for bringing up signing the prenup and admitted so during her confessional. “I am in complete shock right now,” she admitted. “Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn’t speak about it again.”

She continued, “I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy.”

90 Day Fiance spoiler: Shaeeda’s sisters urge her to put her own condition in Bilal’s prenup

Now, in a spoiler for next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda’s sisters give her some advice about Bilal’s prenup, and they advise her to add her own conditions to it.

During a video call with her sisters Sajdah, Baiyina, and Judi, Shaeeda spilled the tea on Bilal’s prenup talk during their Ferris wheel date. Shaeeda’s sisters were in disbelief that Bilal would bring up the topic of a prenup during what was supposed to be a romantic time together.

“Wait, wait, wait… on the nice, romantic evening, he gave you the prenup papers?” asked one of her sisters. “Yeah, seems kind of, I don’t know, if he thinks you’re after his money or something.”

Shaeeda’s sisters surmised that Bilal might think of her as a “little island girl on a little banana boat” because she’s from the Caribbean and not from a “first nation,” as they said.

Her sister’s comment got her thinking, and she agreed that possibly Bilal was concerned she would try to “take his things” if they ever divorced.

Will Shaeeda put her own terms and conditions in the prenup?

Going to bat for their sister, Shaeeda’s sisters also pointed out that Bilal has already been married and had children, something that Shaeeda hopes to do before she turns 40.

Therefore, they suggested that Shaeeda add her own condition to the prenup: “You also get into the game. You have your terms and conditions, most definitely.”

Shaeeda asked her sisters, “Should I like, say, ‘Okay, I want to have kids before 40?'”

“If this is something you really want, then definitely put it in the prenup,” one of Shaeeda’s sisters suggested. “It goes both ways. Time is ticking!”

Be sure to tune in Sunday to find out whether Shaeeda heeds her sisters’ advice or not.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.