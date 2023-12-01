90 Day Fiance spoiler: Devin’s father airs concern when Nick calls her ‘lazy’ and a ‘piggy’

Devin’s parents instantly embraced her fiance, Nick, when he arrived in the U.S., but their opinion of him is quickly changing.

A teaser for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance features a tense family dinner, where Nick puts his foot in his mouth several times while talking to Devin’s family.

After the scene played out, her father expressed concern for his daughter after Nick claimed she was “lazy” and referred to her as “piggy” once again.

The offensive term has been a point of contention for viewers who bashed the South Korean native for referring to Devin in such a manner.

She has also voiced her disdain for being called Piggy but said she gave up because Nick refuses to refrain from calling her that word.

However, it seems he doesn’t think very highly of his wife-to-be or Americans in general, and his offensive behavior is now cause for concern within Devin’s family.

Nick calls Devin ‘lazy’ and a ‘piggy’ in a 90 Day Fiance sneak peek

Things are about to get heated in the upcoming episode as Nick meets Devin’s family and proceeds to insult them and her.

When asked what South Koreans think of Americans, he said: “Greasy foods and being fat.” It got worse from there.

Devin’s father reasoned that some people are lazy and find it easier to buy fast food than to cook at home, and that’s when Nick told Devin, “You’re lazy, so you always get your fast food for lunch.”

As Devin’s family sat silent and stunned, he added, “No wonder you’re a piggy!”

One family member retorted, “Are you serious?” and that’s when Nick then made things worse by grabbing Devin’s stomach.

“Look at this,” he said. “I’m just saying the truth, you always have fast food for lunch.”

Devin’s father is concerned about Nick’s behavior

After the tense moment at the family gathering, Devin’s father had some concerns, and rightfully so.

“Him calling her piggy concerns me,” he told the camera. “Even though Devin acts as if it doesn’t bother her, I don’t want her deep down inside, to actually be bothered by that.”

Meanwhile, Devin is no longer protesting the offensive term given to her by Nick.

“The piggy nickname is something that has been a very long, ongoing battle that I’ve very much given up on,” she laughingly noted in the confessional.

